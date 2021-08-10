Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: foldable phones, what to expect, how to watch live event

Samsung is ready to host the Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow, i.e. on August 11, 2021, and fans are excited to witness the launch of Samsung's upcoming foldable device. Alongside, Samsung is also expected to launch a pair of wireless earbuds and two smartwatches. Keep reading to know more about Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021, how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live and what Samsung can release.

Galaxy Unpacked to feature Samsung's new foldable phones

The two new foldable phones that are highly expected to launch at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 are Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. In general, the devices will pack a refined design, faster performance and improved operating system. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 represents Samsung's lineup of vertically foldable devices and might come with a 6.7" primary display. The foldable from Samsung is expected to feature two 12MP lenses at the back and one 10MP camera in the front. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is believed to launch with Snapdragon 888, along with 8GB of RAM and multiple storage variants.

Another foldable device expected to launch tomorrow is the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, which packs a 7.6" primary display, along with a large secondary device. The device folds along a vertical axis and is expected to launch with an improved triple rear-camera setup. Besides, users might witness a multi-camera setup on the device, with one camera above the main screen and another along with the secondary screen.

Other devices expected to launch at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 are Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classics and Galaxy Buds 2. The first two are smartwatches by Samsung that will follow the Galaxy Watch 3 lineup. The smartwatches are expected to come in multiple variants in each model, which are expected to differ in connectivity and dial size. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are also expected to come in multiple colours and improved sound quality.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event is scheduled to begin on August 11, 2021, at 07:30 p.m. IST. Fans and enthusiasts can watch the event live on Samsung's official YouTube channel, or via the official website. The Galaxy Unpacked Official Trailer was uploaded by Samsung on July 28, 2021, and as of August 10, the video has over 100 million views, which sets the hopes high for viewership during the launch event.