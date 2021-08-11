Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 And Flip 3 Released

Quick links:
IMAGE: SAMSUNGIND/EVANBLASS/TWITTER
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Live Stream has ended with a bang. The makers have managed to create a lot of commotion amongst the tech community with the release of these latest Samsung Galaxy range of products. The pro-order for all these events has already begun. Users can directly log onto Samsung's website to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Flip 3, Fold 3, Watch 4, Earbuds 2 or the new S-pen.
Introducing Galaxy Z Fold3 | Z Flip3 5G.— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 11, 2021
Once you experience something better, you can never go back.
Unfold your world. #GalaxyZFold3 #GalaxyZFlip3 #SamsungUnpacked
Pre-order now: https://t.co/e4WiMA93So | https://t.co/yMHrVILbbD pic.twitter.com/nS6kY9yyIW
Surround yourself with what you love. Whatever you’re listening to, get the best quality sound experience with Active Noise Canceling. Immerse into your world with the new #GalaxyBuds2 #SamsungUnpacked— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 11, 2021
Learn more: https://t.co/pVIJpN3XHD pic.twitter.com/HOx3vMjGkO
Most of us would like to know our bodies better, so we can be at our best. With Galaxy Watch4 series, track your health and wellness goals, jumpstart new routines and make positive changes everyday. #GalaxyWatch4. The watch that knows you best. Learn more: https://t.co/y3tmLDJcGf pic.twitter.com/Ll0nDX9XD7— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 11, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have been introduced with some of the most essential upgrades. Developers say that they have added the best Active Noise Canceling and unmatched comfort by making them the smallest Samsung earbuds ever released. A Seamless connection among the Samsung ecosystem. A newly upgraded battery life that will deliver 7.5 hours on a single charge and three microphones and a voice pick-up unit has also been added to these earbuds. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price is set at $149 and it will only be available for selected countries.
More voice, less noise. The new #GalaxyBuds2 is built with three microphones and a voice pick-up unit, so you can enjoy crystal clear call quality. #SamsungUnpacked— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 11, 2021
Learn more: https://t.co/IS1sb4Epio pic.twitter.com/x66LTXnxDy
Hear what you love, and nothing else. The new #GalaxyBuds2 with Active Noise Canceling blocks up to 98% of unwanted noise, and lets you adjust your ambient sound to three levels. #SamsungUnpacked— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 11, 2021
Learn more: https://t.co/VJtUmgXT3W pic.twitter.com/W9DsI11ioR
Samsung has focused on making their Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 smartphones tougher than the previous generations of Fold series phones. Developers now claim that the durability of the phone’s flexible screen has been increased by 80%. They have also loaded the phone with a cover screen 4x times larger than the previous one. The camera has also been updated with a new AI that enables auto framing. Learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 on the company's official blog.
Great things fit in small pockets. #GalaxyZFlip3 #SamsungUnpacked— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 11, 2021
Learn more: https://t.co/1IEcthI9Po pic.twitter.com/DUD9jchPu3
Big things happen, even on the small screen. #GalaxyZFlip3 #SamsungUnpacked— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 11, 2021
Learn more: https://t.co/Ya3r2GYH0E pic.twitter.com/7uuz9tLEzR
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is being showcased in this Samsung live Stream. The makers have added a 7.6-inch Infinity screen with a 120 Hz Refresh rate and Dynamic Amoled OLED for maximum viewing experience. Another new feature includes the first Under display camera for an infinity display. The speakers are also loaded to deliver a Multidimensional sound while watching a movie or a video. More information has been released about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 on their official website.
Unfold a truly immersive experience. #GalaxyZFold3 #SamsungUnpacked— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 11, 2021
Learn more: https://t.co/I92MKFk31I pic.twitter.com/mDxaFNMhmt
The New Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will be loaded with features like the ability to read new unique interaction gestures, play workout challenges against friends, work on Group Challenges and more. It is powered by an Exynos W920 chip to run the Google Wear OS 3. A brand new body Composition feature to collect data from your body has also been added to get to understand your workout completely. It can be activated by just touching two fingers on the side of the watch. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price is set at $249.99 for the 40mm variant of the regular variant.
Define your health and wellness with the watch that knows you best. Introducing the new #GalaxyWatch4 and #GalaxyWatch4Classic - a smarter watch that empowers your journey towards a happier, healthier you. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/A5OHmYTxfp— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 11, 2021
Data that captures your heart. The new #GalaxyWatch4’s BioActive Sensor tracks your ECG and blood pressure in real-time, so you never miss a beat. #SamsungUnpacked— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 11, 2021
Learn more: https://t.co/6I0b2kLhgv pic.twitter.com/ICw7iGpsGJ
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live event has kick-started on the company's official Youtube channel. The developers decided to present their Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 as the first product release from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Watch the stream right here:
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live event start is just minutes away. Thousands of viewers are already waiting on Youtube for the South Koren tech giants to kick start this live event. The previous trailers and teasers about the event had confirmed the collaboration of Samsung and the BTS music group. Seeing the South Koran boy band collaborate with Samsung is certainly exciting. Thus the users have been talking about the happenings of this upcoming live stream. Here are some fan reactions to the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live event.
The future is about to be unfolded in just one hour. Show us how excited are you to unfold new experiences? Register Now: https://t.co/GvDrNIkyPf.#SamsungUnpacked— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 11, 2021
Good is NEVER enough! Great is better @SamsungIndia 😉😉@BTS_twt 💜 those #butter smooth moves. #Collab https://t.co/wMc1S6u6CR— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 11, 2021
LESS THEN 59 MINUTES LEFT TILL #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/zTSqXXo5qe— Josh Thomas (@Joshxx_Official) August 11, 2021
[ LIVESTREAM ] Samsung Unpacked— 별⭐️ (@ttokitae) August 11, 2021
⏰ 11pm ( today )
🔗 https://t.co/RH0hbGJnsp.#SamsungUnpacked #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt. pic.twitter.com/hV7iXLsRLR
Super excited for the #SamsungUnpacked event today at 7:30 PM. The stage is ready to unfold. Are you? @SamsungIndia, thank you for this amazing kit.— Yatin Angara (@yatin_angara) August 11, 2021
Register for the #SamsungEvent here https://t.co/izoSKYcN3d #SamsungMembers #withGalaxy pic.twitter.com/Ha3Saj8SUT
Samsung is all set for their annual gadget release event which is scheduled to introduce Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 mobile phones and other products as well. The event is scheduled to start on August 11, 7.30 PM IST. Developers have released the link to watch this Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live stream on their official website. The event will also be available to watch on Samsung’s official Youtube channel. Click on the video listed below and get in line to watch this Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live stream.
Samsung’s annual event is one of the most awaited releases amongst the tech community. Every year, Samsung comes out with a new range of products that get showcased during this event. This year, the South Korean tech giants are working on releasing two new smartphones including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2 are also supposed to be today. Stay tuned in for more information about the release date, availability and price of these upcoming products scheduled to release during this annual event hosted by the South Korean tech giants.