Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 And Flip 3 Released

The New Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will be loaded with features like the ability to read new unique interaction gestures, play workout challenges against friends, work on Group Challenges and more. It is powered by an Exynos W920 chip to run the Google Wear OS 3. A brand new body Composition feature to collect data from your body has also been added to get to understand your workout completely. It can be activated by just touching two fingers on the side of the watch. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price is set at $249.99 for the 40mm variant of the regular variant.

Define your health and wellness with the watch that knows you best. Introducing the new #GalaxyWatch4 and #GalaxyWatch4Classic - a smarter watch that empowers your journey towards a happier, healthier you. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/A5OHmYTxfp — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 11, 2021