Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 And Flip 3 Released

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 LIVE event is scheduled to begin at 7.30 PM IST. The event will unveil a new range of products including Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Watch 4. Read more

Sahil Mirani
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 LIVE updates

IMAGE: SAMSUNGIND/EVANBLASS/TWITTER

20:41 IST, August 11th 2021
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Live Stream ends

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Live Stream has ended with a bang. The makers have managed to create a lot of commotion amongst the tech community with the release of these latest Samsung Galaxy range of products. The pro-order for all these events has already begun. Users can directly log onto Samsung's website to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Flip 3, Fold 3, Watch 4, Earbuds 2 or the new S-pen. 

 

20:24 IST, August 11th 2021
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 loaded with best Active Noise Cancelling to remove 98% unwanted sound

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have been introduced with some of the most essential upgrades. Developers say that they have added the best Active Noise Canceling and unmatched comfort by making them the smallest Samsung earbuds ever released. A Seamless connection among the Samsung ecosystem. A newly upgraded battery life that will deliver  7.5 hours on a single charge and three microphones and a voice pick-up unit has also been added to these earbuds. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price is set at $149 and it will only be available for selected countries. 

 

20:14 IST, August 11th 2021
Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 launched

Samsung has focused on making their Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 smartphones tougher than the previous generations of Fold series phones. Developers now claim that the durability of the phone’s flexible screen has been increased by 80%. They have also loaded the phone with a cover screen 4x times larger than the previous one. The camera has also been updated with a new AI that enables auto framing. Learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 on the company's official blog. 

 

20:05 IST, August 11th 2021
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launched with a 7.6-inch Infinity screen

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is being showcased in this Samsung live Stream. The makers have added a 7.6-inch Infinity screen with a 120 Hz Refresh rate and Dynamic Amoled OLED for maximum viewing experience. Another new feature includes the first Under display camera for an infinity display. The speakers are also loaded to deliver a Multidimensional sound while watching a movie or a video. More information has been released about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 on their official website. 
 

19:51 IST, August 11th 2021
New Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic released

The New Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will be loaded with features like the ability to read new unique interaction gestures, play workout challenges against friends, work on Group Challenges and more. It is powered by an Exynos W920 chip to run the Google Wear OS 3. A brand new body Composition feature to collect data from your body has also been added to get to understand your workout completely. It can be activated by just touching two fingers on the side of the watch. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price is set at $249.99 for the 40mm variant of the regular variant. 

 

19:38 IST, August 11th 2021
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Live Event has started

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live event has kick-started on the company's official Youtube channel. The developers decided to present their Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 as the first product release from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Watch the stream right here: 

 

19:28 IST, August 11th 2021
Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live event start is just minutes away. Thousands of viewers are already waiting on Youtube for the South Koren tech giants to kick start this live event. The previous trailers and teasers about the event had confirmed the collaboration of Samsung and the BTS music group. Seeing the South Koran boy band collaborate with Samsung is certainly exciting. Thus the users have been talking about the happenings of this upcoming live stream. Here are some fan reactions to the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live event. 

 

18:43 IST, August 11th 2021
How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 LIVE event?

Samsung is all set for their annual gadget release event which is scheduled to introduce Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 mobile phones and other products as well. The event is scheduled to start on August 11, 7.30 PM IST. Developers have released the link to watch this Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live stream on their official website. The event will also be available to watch on Samsung’s official Youtube channel. Click on the video listed below and get in line to watch this Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live stream. 
 

 

18:39 IST, August 11th 2021
What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Event?

Samsung’s annual event is one of the most awaited releases amongst the tech community. Every year, Samsung comes out with a new range of products that get showcased during this event. This year, the South Korean tech giants are working on releasing two new smartphones including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2 are also supposed to be today. Stay tuned in for more information about the release date, availability and price of these upcoming products scheduled to release during this annual event hosted by the South Korean tech giants.

