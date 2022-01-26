Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 date announced: What to expect from the upcoming event?

After months of rumours and speculations, Samsung has officially confirmed the date and time for the Galaxy Unpacked 2022. Along with other details, Samsung is using a poster that contains the word S inside a transparent cube, with the subtext "The Epic Standard." At the event, Samsung is expected to reveal the long-awaited Galaxy S22 series, which consists of Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The promotional poster used by Samsung was leaked a few hours before the official announcement came out. Nevertheless, Samsung has still not confirmed the name of the devices it will reveal during Galaxy Unpacked 2022. As far as the event date is concerned, it will be held on February 9, 2022. During the event, Samsung is expected to reveal the "most noteworthy" Galaxy series device.

Join us as we break the rules to set the epic standard at #SamsungUnpacked, February 9, 2022 at 8.30 PM.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: What to expect?

Based on the leaks circulating on the internet for months, Samsung is expected to reveal two different lineups during Unpacked 2022. The company may reveal the Samsung Galaxy S22 series on February 9, 2022. Most recently, a report from Twitter user @TechInsiderBlog suggested that Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S22 series on the given date and will start accepting pre-orders for the device from February 21, 2022, after which the device is expected to go on sale from February 25, 2022. Earlier, the user also tipped the date for Galaxy Unpacked 2022, which has turned out to be right.

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the South Korean tech giant is also expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which will also have three different models like the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Samsung is also allowing users in the United States to reserve the next Galaxy smartphone and the next Galaxy tablet, offering a $50 Samsung credit applicable for buying accessories during the pre-order period. Even if the Galaxy Tab S8 series does not get features in the Unpacked 2022, the event's teaser video features two smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price

According to another tipster Roland Quandt, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be priced higher than the Galaxy S21 series. This might be due to several factors, including but not limited to the global chip shortage, inflation and the supply chain difficulties due to the pandemic. That being said, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 (8/128GB) is said to be priced at EUR 849 and the Galaxy S22 (8/256GB) will be priced at EUR 899. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (8/128GB) price begins from EUR 1049 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (2/128GB) will begin from EUR 1249. It is important to note that the base model of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have less RAM than the base model of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.