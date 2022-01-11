Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 date tipped, company might launch Galaxy S22 series soon

Back in August 2021, Samsung hosted a Galaxy Unpacked event to launch the popular foldable devices, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Now that the company is rumoured to launch the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series, it is rumoured to launch another Galaxy Unpacked event. Previously, it was known that the South Korean tech giant is planning to launch the Galaxy S22 series in February. Now, the rumour mill has a particular date.

Although Samsung has not confirmed the launch officially, details about the three devices in the Galaxy S22 series has been circulating on the internet for quite some time. Most recently, a video was uploaded on YouTube that looks at the dimensions and looks of the upcoming smartphone series. As shown in the video, the vanilla Galaxy S22 will come with a 6.1-inch display with flatter edges than its predecessor. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra looks a lot like the flagship Note series smartphone from Samsung, hinting at its hybrid nature.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event date leaked

According to a report by DDaily, a Korean publication, Samsung is about to reveal the Galaxy S22 series through an event next month. The event is said to be called Galaxy Unpacked 2022 and it will be held on February 8, 2022. Additionally, the report also suggests that the Galaxy S22 series will be up for pre-order from February 9, 2022. The deliveries of the device are said to go out by February 21, and the smartphone series will be up for sale from February 24, 2022. The leak corroborates an earlier report about Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones being available to purchase in the same month.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S22 series release date, the price of these upcoming smartphones has also been tipped on the internet. According to a leakster who goes by the name 'TheGalox_' on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series base model and Plus model will be $50 more than the price of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be priced at $100 more than the previous iteration. That brings the regular Galaxy S22's price to $799, Galaxy S22 Plus' price to $999 and Galaxy S22 Ultra's price to $1,199.

