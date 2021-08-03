Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Just Around The Corner: New Foldable Smartphones Expected

Samsung has something up its sleeve and all will be unveiled during its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event that will be taking place on August 11. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has gathered massive amounts of hype thanks to the product line that will be launching during the event. There will be 5 major products that would be launched during the show, two of these are the headliners; Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 3. The other products include the Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: All you need to know

People have been obsessed with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. This is mainly because Samsung plans to launch two new models of foldable smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 will be released during this event.

The tagline of this event has been set as "Get Ready to Unfold". Other reports have mentioned that the much-awaited upgrade for the Galaxy Watch will be arriving too, two new smartwatches will be unveiled during the event; Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, along with the all-new Wear OS 3.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 3: Specifications and Price

As this model is a foldable one, it will have two displays that the users can use. There is a 7.6-inch primary internal display and a secondary 6.2-inch exterior display. The smartphone will be outfitted with cameras for every area, there is a 12-megapixel rear camera setup, a 10-megapixel selfie camera and a 4-megapixel selfie camera on top of the display. The starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 is expected to be somewhere around INR 1,35,690 for the 256GB Variant.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 3: Specifications and Price

The Flip 3 is also a foldable smartphone and will include two displays in the device. The primary display is bigger, sized at 6.7inch, the secondary display is sized at 1.9-inch. Under the hood, the smartphone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC processor and 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is set to have a dual-camera setup at the rear with 12-megapixel sensors and a 10-megapixel front camera sensor. The Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 Price is expected to be around INR 90,000.

