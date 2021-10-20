Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 LIVE Updates: What To Expect From Samsung's Latest Event?

On October 13, 2021, Samsung took to its official Twitter handle to announce the event by writing, ''Ready to explore all the sides that make you, you? A new dimension of possibilities opens this #SamsungUnpacked, October 20, 2021.'' While this does not give away much of what's in store at the event, leaks and rumours are rife at the tech giant releasing their highly anticipated devices namely Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series and more.

What to expect?

The teaser released by the company hinted at the possibility of Samsung debuting new colour variants for Galaxy Z series smartphones. The tech giant might also announce special collaborations for their current and upcoming products. A few tech geeks on the internet also hoped that Samsung would talk about Galaxy S22, although, the chances of the same are bleak with Galaxy S21 being out for less than a year.

One of the most hotly discussed smartphones from Samsung is the Galaxy S21 FE. Succeeding Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, various leaks suggest that the device might come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with a 6.4" 120Hz Super AMOLED display. After appearing on the certification sites such as 3C and US Federal Communications Commission, it is said to be loaded with a fast-charging capacity and a 4,500 mAh battery.

Another popular rumour suggests the South Korean tech giant looking to expand its tablet rooster by debuting three new tablets namely Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.