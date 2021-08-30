Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Buds 2 Pre-booking Goes Live: Check Prices And Specs

Samsung has dominated the tech industry with the launch of its new range of Samsung Galaxy products. The South Korean tech giants recently hosted an exclusive Samsung Unpacked event to introduce their Galaxy Flip3, Fold3, Watch 4 and the new Galaxy Buds 2 . They had released a lot of information about the launch of these products and have updated their website to take pre-orders. They recently started taking in pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch 4 Series and Buds 2 in India. This has been picked up by the community and they are curious to learn more about it. Read more to know details.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Buds 2 Pre-Order Live

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 series is loaded with features like the ability to read unique interaction gestures, interactive workout challenges against friends and much more. The watch is powered by an Exynos W920 chip to run the Google Wear OS 3. It is also going to carry a body composition feature to collect data from your body and understand your workout with key details. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price has been fixed as Rs 23,999 for the 40mm variant of Galaxy Watch4. Here is a list of all the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 prices released by Samsung.

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm): INR 23,999, Available in Black, Pink Gold, Silver

Galaxy Watch 4 with LTE connection (40mm): INR 28,999 Available in Black, Pink Gold, Silver

Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm): INR 26,999 Available in Black, Green, Silver

Galaxy Watch 4 with LTE connection (44mm): INR 31,999 Available in Black, Green, Silver)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm): INR 31,999 Available in Black, Silver

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with LTE connection (42mm) (LTE): INR 36,999 Available in Black, Silver

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm): INR 34,999 Available in Black, Silver

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with LTE connection (46mm): INR 39,999 Available in Black, Silver

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series offers

Samsung is also offering multiple offers for pre-ordering their new Galaxy products. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series offers will include an e-voucher of INR 6,000 paired with a cashback of INR 3,000 for specific credit and debit cards from all leading banks. The Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic pre-order will be available to order on Samsung’s online store and authorized online and offline retailers like Chroma, Amazon, Flipkart and more.