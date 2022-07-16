Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders showcase the smartphone in Bora Purple: Details Here

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the company's upcoming flip-foldable, expected to be launched very soon. The smartphone was recently spotted on FCC's database with the model number SM-F721U and SM-F721U1. Ahead of the official announcement, some renders of the smartphone have been leaked by popular leakster @evleaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles. Keep reading to know more about new Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders and how they compare to the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

As seen in the new renders, the buttons on the side panel of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Bora Purple colour appear to be larger than those on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Larger buttons help the user in locating the button. Further, the renders also reveal that the camera modules are larger than those on the predecessor, meaning that the Flip 4 could feature a better camera system, which is in line with a recent report. Last but not least, the hinge looks narrower and is closer to the screen than on Flip 3.

Image: @evleaks, 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 might be identical to its predecessor

From what it looks like, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, except for the dimensions of the smartphone. However, the report mentions that the upcoming foldable will come in multiple colours. The smartphone is expected to launch later this year, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. According to Mukul Sharma, the Galaxy Z Flip 4's production has already begun in several Asian countries. Additionally, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 5.

As seen in the tweet by IceUniverse attached below, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be slightly smaller than the Fold 3 in length but has a wider screen. Upon close observation, one can also see that the bezels on the Fold 4 are a tad bit smaller than those on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The resultant aspect ratio of the Galaxy Z Fold 4's display will be 6:5, instead of the 24.5:9 aspect ratio on the current model. Consequently, Fold 4's secondary display is slightly smaller than that of Fold 3 as well.