Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 spotted on Geekbench, listing reveals details ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is among the most awaited foldable devices to launch later this year. While the company has not even announced the smartphone yet, it has been spotted on Geekbench, a benchmarking platform used for evaluating a smartphone's performance. More often than not, companies run Geekbench on models in the final stages of development. The Geekbench listing provides a first look at the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications

Firstly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 carries the model number SM-F271U on Geekbench. The model on which Geekbench was conducted ran on Android 12. Now for the most important part, the Geekbench listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by a Snapdragon chipset with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz. While the name of the processor is not mentioned in the listing, it is most likely to be the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus.

As seen on Geekbench, the upcoming processor has four power-efficient cores clocked at 1.8GHz, three balanced cores clicked at 2.75GHz and the most powerful core clocked at 3.19GHz. The processor is coupled with Adreno 730 GPU and 8GB of RAM. Although, Samsung should launch models with multiple RAM and storage options. This is all the information that the Geekbench listing unveils. The smartphone might be the first to appear with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset on Geekbench.

Renders of the smartphone have already leaked online

Last week, the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 surfaced on the internet. As seen in the images, the smartphone has a similar design to its predecessor. While the front panel of the device has a punch-hole display along with an edge-to-edge display, the rear panel of the smartphone has a dual-camera setup and a small display. The bottom panel of the smartphone seems to have a Type-C port, along with the primary speaker grille and microphones.

The right panel of the smartphone seems to have the power button and the volume rockers while the left panel has a couple of antenna bands. Additionally, the top panel of the smartphone has a secondary noise cancellation microphone. Overall, the design is similar to Galaxy Z Flip 3, which might be disappointing for those who were anticipating a redesigned Galaxy Z Flip 4.