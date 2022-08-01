Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Storage And Colour Options Appear On Samsung Care+ Website

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in two storage variants and four colour options suggest a fresh listing on the Samsung Care+ website. The smartphone is expected to come out on 10 August 2022, at the Galaxy Unpacked event as the successor to Galaxy Z Flip 3. Keep reading to know more about the storage variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 listed on Samsung Care+ website

As spotted on the Samsung Care+ website, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in two storage models - one with 128GB and the other with 256GB of internal storage. While previous reports claimed that one variant of the smartphone will also have 512GB of storage, that does not seem to be the case here. Although, Samsung has a good eight days until the launch and the company can add a 512GB variant as well.

The vanilla Galaxy Z Fip 4 will come in four colours, including Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition will offer multiple options. For instance, the Bespoke edition seems to have Black, Silver and Gold - three options - for the frame of the smartphone. Further, the edition will offer White, Yellow, Red, Navy and Green variants. Overall, customers should have a lot of options to choose from, especially when it comes to how their Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks identical to its predecessor. The smartphone, as seen in the renders, has the power button and volume rocker on the right panel and a SIM tray on the left. However, the hinge mechanism looks less bulky than what it was on the previous model. It is important to note that these are leaked renders and there is a chance that the final products would differ from the design that is shown.