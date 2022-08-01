Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 to launch soon: Here is how to pre-reserve the devices

Samsung is about to reveal the next generation of foldable smartphones on August 10, 2022, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Ahead of the launch, interested customers can pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy foldable by purchasing a Galaxy VIP pass. The pass would allow users to get their hands on the device during the sale, along with a couple of additional benefits. Keep reading to know more about how to pre-reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

How to pre-reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4?

As mentioned on the official website, users can pre-reserve the next Galaxy device from July 31, 2022, 12:00 PM IST onwards. To pre-reserve the devices, users should head over to the website and click on the first banner with a button that reads 'pre-reserve now.' Then, on the page that opens, users should click on the button at the top right corner of the display and add the Galaxy VIP Pass to their cart. Afterwards, they have to pay Rs. 1,999 to purchase the pass and pre-reserve the next Galaxy device successfully. The confirmation related to the pass will be sent to users via email and message.

Samsung Galaxy VIP Pass benefits

Those who purchase the Galaxy VIP pass will be among the first few customers to get the new devices. Further, the application of VIP pass will reduce the total amount payable by Rs. 1,999. Additionally, those who pre-order the device will be eligible for Rs. 5,000 Samsung voucher that can be used to purchase other Samsung products such as covers, fast chargers, wireless chargers and more. If users do not purchase the new Galaxy device even after pre-ordering it, they will get a refund of Rs. 1,999.

In related news, the complete design of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been leaked online. As seen in the leaked renders, the smartphone has a triple rear camera at the back. Then there are volume rockers and the power button on the right and antenna bands on both sides. Although there could be subtle changes in the overall design, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 largely looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which corroborates the reports that surfaced earlier. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also looks identical to its predecessor.