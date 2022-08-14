Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4's Screen Repair To Cost Less For Care+ Subscribers

While purchasing a foldable smartphone, one of the main concerns among users is the cost of repair. Everyone knows that even non-folding smartphones could be expensive to repair, but what about foldable phones? Till last year, Samsung charged a whopping $249 to repair a broken screen of the Galaxy Z Flip or the Galaxy Z Fold, with the Samsung Care Plus subscription. However, to encourage users to upgrade to the latest folding device, Samsung has lowered the cost of repair to a significant margin.

According to a report by The Verge, the South-Korean company will now charge only $29 to replace the screen on the latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the Galaxy Z Fold 4, along with the Samsung Care Plus fees. This not only reduces the amount users have to pay for getting their foldable's screen repaired, but matches it with the fees that it to be paid for getting non-foldable phones repaired. Overall, the reduced repair cost should encourage users to adopt folding smartphones and choose them over conventional slab-style models.

About Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display at its primary screen. It also has a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X secondary display that can be used when the device is folded. Both the screens support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. On the cover screen, the smartphone has a 10MP selfie sensor and on the main screen, it has a 4MP under-display camera. The back panel of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary lens, 12MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 also comes with two displays. The primary screen on the device is a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel that supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The secondary screen on the advice is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display; it can be used for tasks like clicking selfies with the main camera, viewing and responding to notifications and accessing quick controls. On the rear panel, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a dual-camera setup, including a 12MP wide lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens.