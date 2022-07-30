Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 complete design leaked in renders

Samsung recently confirmed that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 10, 2022. At the event, the company is expected to reveal the next generation of foldable smartphones, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Roughly 10 days before the launch, renders of both the smartphones surfaced online, unveiling the complete design of the smartphones.

In collaboration with 91Mobiles, known leakster @evleaks has revealed the renders of the entire Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 lineup. As per the leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 should come in three colours, including black, grey and golden (not the names of the variants). Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has shown up in a total of four colours, including grey, blue and the Bora purple colour.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 renders

Let's talk about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 first. As seen in the leaked renders, the smartphone has a triple rear camera at the back. Then there are volume rockers and the power button on the right and antenna bands on both sides. Although there could be subtle changes in the overall design, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 largely looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which corroborates the reports that surfaced earlier.

Image: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also looks identical to its predecessor. The smartphone, as seen in the renders, has the power button and volume rocker on the right panel and a SIM tray on the left. However, the hinge mechanism looks less bulky than what it was on the previous model. It is important to note that these are leaked renders and there is a chance that the final products would differ from the design that is shown.

Image: 91Mobiles