Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 And Galaxy Z Flip 4 Pre-bookings To Begin In India Soon

Samsung released the next generation of foldable smartphones a couple of days ago. The devices are called Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. They come with major improvements in performance and durability and will be available around the globe in the coming days. However, ahead of the Indian price reveal, the company has revealed the schedule for pre-booking the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 pre-booking schedule

Indian customers can pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 for Rs. 1,999 by purchasing the Galaxy VIP pass. The smartphones will be up for pre-bookings on August 16, from 12 PM IST to August 17 at midnight. Those who will pre-book the smartphone will get exclusive offers greater than Rs. 40,000 is worth. Additionally, customers will also get an additional gift worth Rs. 5,199 and if they pre-book the device right now, they will get an extra Rs. 5,000 benefits.

It is important to mention that the price and the availability of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have not been announced yet. However, the international pricing of the product has not been increased with the models. The smartphones are priced at $1,799 and $999 respectively and will be available to purchase in selected countries from August 26, 2022 (as per the global press release).

How to pre-reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4?