Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Appears On Amazon Confirming Almost All The Specs; Check Here

Ahead of the expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the smartphone has been spotted on Amazon. The listing not only reveals how the smartphone looks but also contains several specifications that are in line with the one reported previously. Keep reading to know more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Amazon listing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 seen on Amazon

As per Amazon's website for the Netherlands, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could come with a 7.6-inch primary display. Under the hood, the smartphone could feature up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Further, the listing showcases the smartphone in a Beige colour and mentions its weight to be 263 grams. The model number of the smartphone, as listed on the website is F-MF936BZECAMZ.

Along with this, the Amazon listing also contains certain images, some of which contain additional information about the smartphone. The smartphone may come with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The primary display of the smartphone is also a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with the same refresh rate. It is important to mention the information corroborates the specifications tipped by Yogesh Brar.

(Image: @EqualLeaks/Telegram)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications

As per known Indian tipster Yogesh Brar, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED inner display and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED outer display. Both the displays support 120Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone could feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which was announced by Qualcomm recently. The tipster also mentions that the device could come in two storage models - one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and the other with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The rear panel of the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens. The inner camera on the smartphone might be a 16MP under-display sensor and the outer front camera on the smartphone is a 10MP sensor. Out of the box, the smartphone could run on a ONE UI skin based on Android 12. Additionally, it is said to feature a 4,400 mAh battery that is understood to support 25W wired charging.