Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could have a wider display than Galaxy Z Fold 3: Tipster

Samsung is expected to refresh its foldable lineup in the coming months. Fans around the world are waiting for the next generation of foldable devices that are readily available. The smartphones in this lineup will be Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. While there is a lot of information about these smartphones on the internet, a tipster has recently indicated that the Galaxy Z Fold's display will be slightly different.

Recently, tipster @chunvn8888 shared via his Twitter account that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could come with a wider display. As per the tipster, the upcoming foldable will feature a 23:9 aspect ratio display. The current model of the lineup, Galaxy Z Fold 3 has an aspect ratio of 5:4. The Tweet also contained information about the outer display of the smartphone, which is 2,048 x 793 pixels. While the tweet was published recently, it was taken down later and is currently unavailable.

Other leaks that have come out in the past suggest that Samsung will equip its next foldable with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which has been announced by Qualcomm recently. The company is also expected to improve the camera system and the under-display front camera on the main screen. Expected to be launched in August, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could also offer storage up to 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications

As per known Indian tipster Yogesh Brar, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED inner display and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED outer display. Both the displays support 120Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone could feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which was announced by Qualcomm recently. The tipster also mentions that the device could come in two storage models - one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and the other with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The rear panel of the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens. The inner camera on the smartphone might be a 16MP under-display sensor and the outer front camera on the smartphone is a 10MP sensor. Out of the box, the smartphone could run on a ONE UI skin based on Android 12. Additionally, it is said to feature a 4,400 mAh battery that is understood to support 25W wired charging.