Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Dimensions Surface Online; See How It Compares To Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung is expected to reveal its next generation of foldable smartphones soon. According to Mukul Sharma, the Galaxy Z Flip 4's production has already begun in several Asian countries. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been in the news as well. Most recently, the dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 have surfaced online. Keep reading to know more about the Galaxy Z Fold 4's dimensions and how they compare to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

As seen in the tweet by IceUniverse attached below, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be slightly smaller than the Fold 3 in length but has a wider screen. Upon close observation, one can also see that the bezels on the Fold 4 are a tad bit smaller than those on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The resultant aspect ratio of the Galaxy Z Fold 4's display will be 6:5, instead of the 24.5:9 aspect ratio on the current model. Consequently, the Fold 4's secondary display is slightly smaller than that of the Fold 3 as well.

Fold3 vs Fold4 pic.twitter.com/yqIM96qgUH — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 9, 2022

Rough comparison of Fold3 and Fold4 external screens. pic.twitter.com/3k9Vp7FWCE — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 9, 2022

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 surfaced on BIS certification site: Report

According to a new report by 91Mobiles, devices including Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 have surfaced on the BIS certification site. The listing of the devices has been shared by a tipster Sudhanshu with the publication. This apparently means that all three devices will be launched in India, unlike some flagship models like the Pixel 5 and Pixel 6.

The BIS listing reveals the battery model numbers for all the devices in concern. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's batteries carry the model numbers EB-BF936ABY and EB-BF937ABY. The Samsung Galaxy Flip 4's batteries carry the model numbers EB-BF721ABY, EB-BF722ABY, and EB-BF723ABY. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5's batteries carry the model number EB-BR910ABY, EB-BR925ABY, and EB-BR900ABY.

Most recently, Dohyun Kim has suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 would come with a 108MP primary camera, like the one on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The current model, Galaxy Z Fold 3, features a 12MP primary camera. Another report from GalaxyClub mentions that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 10MP telephoto sensor that could provide up to 3x optical zoom. This should be an improvement over the current 12MP telephoto lens that provides up to 2x optical zoom.