Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Does Not Support 4K/60fps Video With Ultrawide Camera: Report

The review unit of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 seems to lack the ability to shoot 4K videos at 60 frames per second. Read more details about it here.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 does not support 4K/60fps video with the ultrawide camera: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's ultrawide camera seems to lack 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. As per SamMobile, the 12MP ultra-wide camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 does not support video recording in4K resolution at up to 60 frames per second. As mentioned in the report, the publication could not record videos in 4K, 60 frames per second with the review unit they received. Since the processor and the lens on the Fold 4 are capable of shooting videos at 4K, 60 frames per second, there is a good chance that the company will release the feature with a software update in the future. 

It is important to mention that the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus did not support 4K videos at 60 frames per second out of the box. However, the smartphones got this feature through a software update that came out after a while. As of now, those who have pre-ordered the smartphone might not have received their units; hence, this is not a big issue that the company has to deal with. Before August 26, 2022, which is the earliest delivery date for the smartphone, Samsung should release a software update to rectify the issue. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display at its primary screen. It also has a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X secondary display that can be used when the device is folded. Both the screens support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

On the cover screen, the smartphone has a 10MP selfie sensor and on the main screen, it has a 4MP under-display camera. The back panel of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary lens, 12MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in India

  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for Rs. 1,54,999.
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will be available for Rs. 1,64,999.
  • The top model, with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will be available for Rs. 1,84,999. 

 

