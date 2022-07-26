Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Might Be More Expensive Than Expected; Deets Here

Samsung is gearing up to launch the next generation of its foldable smartphones next month at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean tech giant is likely to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, along with the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the pair of Galaxy earphones. Most recently, the price of upcoming foldable phone has surfaced online, suggesting that the series would be more expensive than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaked price

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were recently spotted on a European retail website. As seen on the website, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB) was listed at EUR 1,864, which is EUR 165 more than the launch price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. At the moment, Samsung is selling the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) on its official website for Rs. 1,39,999 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (512GB) for Rs. 1,47,999. Hence, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be even more expensive in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked price

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was spotted for EUR 1,080, which is EUR 81 higher than the launch price of the Galaxy Flip 3. While writing this report, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB) is available in India for Rs. 84,999. If the leaked prices are to be believed, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be about eight to ten per cent more expensive in India than the current models.

Galaxy Unpacked to take place on August 10

Samsung Mobile has confirmed that it will conduct the much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, 2022. In the event teaser, Samsung only showcases the Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, the company is expected to unveil an array of products, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Before revealing the date, the company published a series of cryptic images, that translated to 10, 08, 2022, indicating the date.