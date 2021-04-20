Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Know All About The First Waterproof Foldable Smartphone

Quick links:
Image Source: Samsung
This year, Samsung will release its third Galaxy Z Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones. Due to space constraints and water resistance concerns, it was previously stated that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 will not have a dedicated S Pen slot. Continue reading to know more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Fold3 which is also known as the first waterproof foldable smartphone.
The two new smartphones are going to have an IP rating but this was not specified in the latest report by SamMobile, a website that monitors the developments from Samsung, but it appears that they will have different water and dust safety rating than the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, which has an IP68 rating.
In July of this year, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 2 are expected to be unveiled. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 7.5-inch internal display and a 6.2-inch display on the outside. On the other side, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 is expected to have a 6.7-inch main display and a 1.83-inch outer display.
In terms of design and appearance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 is expected to be similar to its predecessor, with a 3,200mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to have a 4,380mAh battery. It is said that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab will have a new ultra-thin glass, which could be a composite material produced by Samsung to improve the versatility and durability of such material.
Here are some of the upcoming mobile phones that will be released in the year 2021: