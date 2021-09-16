Last Updated:

Samsung Launches Android 12 Update: Here's How To Download On Galaxy S21- Series Phones

Samsung launches Android 12 update for its Galaxy S21 devices and the users are curious about it. Here are some steps to install the new update on your phone.

Sahil Mirani
Samsung

Google has been working on making its Android OS as flawless as it can be. The makers have now rolled out a new Android 12 Beta version and Samsung has just made this version available for use on the Samsung S21 phone series. Introducing the new UI 4.0 beta with Android 12 has gotten the users extremely curious to learn more about it. They have been trying to search for specific terms like, ‘How to download Android 12 beta update on Samsung Galaxy S21?’ Here is a full step-by-step guide that can be followed to install the new Android 12 Beta Update on S21. Read more 

Samsung Galaxy S21 phones eligible to get the Android 12 Beta Update

Keep in mind that the latest Android 12 update has only been released for specific countries including the United States, United Kingdom, South Korea, China, India, Poland, and Germany. Samsung has made the update available for their Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra phones. Before getting this update, the users are required to register for the program. Getting through the Samsung Galaxy S21 Android 12 registration is not difficult. Follow these steps and get the Android  12 UI 4.0 update on your Samsung Galaxy S21 devices. 

How to download Android 12 beta update on Samsung Galaxy S21?

  • Step 1: Try and find the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy S21. If you don't have the app, search for it on Google PlayStore and install it. 
  • Step 2: Open the application and sign in to your Samsung account to register for Android 12.
  • Step 3: After logging in, try and look for the ‘One UI Beta Program’ on the app’s home page.
  • Step 4: Click on its banner and select ‘Register’.
  • Step 5: Go through the FAQs and then click on ‘Enroll’ 
  • Step 6: It will take about 10 minutes to get notified about the update. 
  • Step 7: Then Open ‘Settings’ on your phone. 
  • Step 8: Look for a Software Update in the menu.
  • Step 9: Then download the update and install it.
  • Step 10: Keep in mind that the update will only show up if your phone is eligible to run it. 
