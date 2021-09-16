Samsung Launches Android 12 Update: Here's How To Download On Galaxy S21- Series Phones

Google has been working on making its Android OS as flawless as it can be. The makers have now rolled out a new Android 12 Beta version and Samsung has just made this version available for use on the Samsung S21 phone series. Introducing the new UI 4.0 beta with Android 12 has gotten the users extremely curious to learn more about it. They have been trying to search for specific terms like, ‘How to download Android 12 beta update on Samsung Galaxy S21?’ Here is a full step-by-step guide that can be followed to install the new Android 12 Beta Update on S21. Read more

Samsung Galaxy S21 phones eligible to get the Android 12 Beta Update

Keep in mind that the latest Android 12 update has only been released for specific countries including the United States, United Kingdom, South Korea, China, India, Poland, and Germany. Samsung has made the update available for their Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra phones. Before getting this update, the users are required to register for the program. Getting through the Samsung Galaxy S21 Android 12 registration is not difficult. Follow these steps and get the Android 12 UI 4.0 update on your Samsung Galaxy S21 devices.

How to download Android 12 beta update on Samsung Galaxy S21?