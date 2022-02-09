Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra; Check Price & Specs

The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event took place on February 9, 2022. After much anticipation and several leaks, the company unveiled the Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy tablet. The company unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series which includes the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy S8 Ultra among other much-awaited launches.

Galaxy Tab S8 price and specifications

Galaxy Tab S8 has an 11-inch display and is available in Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold. It offers a long-life battery and an updated Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It also gives users a 12MP ultra-wide front camera and has a Fingerprint Scanner on the power key. The Armor Aluminum casing makes the tablet safe and protects it against bumps and drops. The Galaxy Tab S8 costs $699.

Galaxy Tab S8+ price and specifications

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is available in Silver, Graphite and Pink Gold. It hosts a long-lasting battery and offers a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen. With 5G connectivity, it gives users a PC-like experience, which also includes a Book Cover Keyboard. It also includes 8GB (RAM) + 256GB memory and storage and its price starts from $899

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price and specifications

The Tab S8 Ultra is only available in Graphite and has a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display, giving users stunning graphics and an expansive display. This allows users to have the slimmest and largest display any Galaxy Tab has offered yet. The tab is sure to provide a premium tablet experience with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has an Armor Aluminum frame, which is 30% more scratch-resistant and 40% less prone to bending than the Galaxy Tab S7. It has dual 12MP front cameras, taking users' video calling experience to the next level. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra costs $1,099 and pre-orders begin from February 9, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022

The Unpacked 2022 event also focused on the interlink between technological and social progress. It also hoped to play a role in helping future leaders and generations to make a better place. All the products launched at the event were made using ocean-bound plastics, a step in the company's goal to a sustainable future.