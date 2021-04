Samsung M12 Vs F12: Specifications & Price Comparison For You

Samsung has recently announced the release of the Samsung Galaxy F12 and unveiled the incredible specifications it has. However, the organisation had also launched an affordable smartphone under its monster series called Samsung Galaxy M12. And, now buyers are wondering about Samsung M12 vs F12 and which smartphone to buy. If you are also confused about which option to choose, then do not worry here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung M12 vs F12

Specifications Samsung M12 specifications Samsung F12 specifications OS Android 11, One UI 3.1 Android 11, One UI 3.1 Battery Li-Po 6,000 mAh Li-Po 6000 mAh Charging Fast charging 15 W Fast charging 15 W Storage 64 GB & 128 GB 64 GB RAM 4 GB & 6 GB 4 GB Processor Exynos 850 Processor Exynos 850 Processor Rear Camera 48 MP Primary Camera 5 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 2 MP Depth 2 MP Macro READ | Samsung Galaxy A52 Launch Date in India: New A52 coming to the Indian market soon 48 MP Primary Camera 5 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 2 MP Depth 2 MP Macro Front Camera 8 MP 8 MP Screen and Display 6.5 inches (16.55cm) HD+ Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) HD+ with Infinity-V Display Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density) 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density) Dimensions 164 x 75.9 x 9.7 mm READ | Samsung Galaxy F12 price in India: What will be the price of Galaxy F12 in India? (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.38 in) 164 x 75.9 x 9.7 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.38 in) Colours Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, Trendy Emerald Green Sea Green, Sky Blue, Celestial Black

Samsung M12 Price in India

The Samsung M12 screen size is 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) and it comes in three vibrant colours: Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green. The Galaxy M12 is available in two storage variants. The base variant with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB costs only Rs 12,999, whereas the other variant that is the top-end 6 GB + 128 GB storage model is priced at Rs 14,999.

Samsung F12 Price in India

The Samsung F12 screen size is 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) and it comes in three vibrant colours: Sea Green, Sky Blue, and Celestial Black. The Galaxy F12 is available in a single storage variant such as the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB. the launch offer provides Rs 2000 off and it costs only Rs 10,999.

Image ~ Flipkart App