Samsung M12 Vs F12: Specifications & Price Comparison For You

Quick links:
Samsung M12 vs F12
Samsung has recently announced the release of the Samsung Galaxy F12 and unveiled the incredible specifications it has. However, the organisation had also launched an affordable smartphone under its monster series called Samsung Galaxy M12. And, now buyers are wondering about Samsung M12 vs F12 and which smartphone to buy. If you are also confused about which option to choose, then do not worry here is all you need to know about it.
|
Specifications
|
Samsung M12 specifications
|
Samsung F12 specifications
|
OS
|
Android 11, One UI 3.1
|
Android 11, One UI 3.1
|
Battery
|
Li-Po 6,000 mAh
|
Li-Po 6000 mAh
|
Charging
|
Fast charging 15 W
|
Fast charging 15 W
|
Storage
|
64 GB & 128 GB
|
64 GB
|
RAM
|
4 GB & 6 GB
|
4 GB
|
Processor
|
Exynos 850 Processor
|
Exynos 850 Processor
|
Rear Camera
|
48 MP Primary Camera
5 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera
2 MP Depth
2 MP Macro
|
48 MP Primary Camera
5 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera
2 MP Depth
2 MP Macro
|
Front Camera
|
8 MP
|
8 MP
|
Screen and Display
|
6.5 inches (16.55cm) HD+ Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
|
6.5 inches (16.51 cm) HD+ with Infinity-V Display
|
Resolution
|
720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
|
720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
|
Dimensions
|
164 x 75.9 x 9.7 mm
(6.46 x 2.99 x 0.38 in)
|
164 x 75.9 x 9.7 mm
(6.46 x 2.99 x 0.38 in)
|
Colours
|
Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, Trendy Emerald Green
|
Sea Green, Sky Blue, Celestial Black
The Samsung M12 screen size is 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) and it comes in three vibrant colours: Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green. The Galaxy M12 is available in two storage variants. The base variant with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB costs only Rs 12,999, whereas the other variant that is the top-end 6 GB + 128 GB storage model is priced at Rs 14,999.
The Samsung F12 screen size is 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) and it comes in three vibrant colours: Sea Green, Sky Blue, and Celestial Black. The Galaxy F12 is available in a single storage variant such as the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB. the launch offer provides Rs 2000 off and it costs only Rs 10,999.