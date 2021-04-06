Last Updated:

Samsung M12 Vs F12: Specifications & Price Comparison For You

Samsung M12 vs F12


Samsung has recently announced the release of the Samsung Galaxy F12 and unveiled the incredible specifications it has. However, the organisation had also launched an affordable smartphone under its monster series called Samsung Galaxy M12. And, now buyers are wondering about Samsung M12 vs F12 and which smartphone to buy. If you are also confused about which option to choose, then do not worry here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung M12 vs F12 

Specifications

Samsung M12 specifications

Samsung F12 specifications

OS

Android 11, One UI 3.1

Android 11, One UI 3.1

Battery

Li-Po 6,000 mAh

Li-Po 6000 mAh

Charging

Fast charging 15 W

 

Fast charging 15 W

Storage

64 GB & 128 GB

64 GB

RAM

4 GB & 6 GB

4 GB

Processor

Exynos 850 Processor

Exynos 850 Processor

Rear Camera

48 MP Primary Camera

5 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera

2 MP Depth

2 MP Macro

 

48 MP Primary Camera

5 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera

2 MP Depth

2 MP Macro

 

Front Camera

8 MP

8 MP

Screen and Display

 

6.5 inches (16.55cm) HD+ Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch    

6.5 inches (16.51 cm) HD+ with Infinity-V Display

Resolution

 

720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

Dimensions

164 x 75.9 x 9.7 mm

(6.46 x 2.99 x 0.38 in)

164 x 75.9 x 9.7 mm

(6.46 x 2.99 x 0.38 in)

Colours

Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, Trendy Emerald Green

Sea Green, Sky Blue, Celestial Black

Samsung M12 Price in India

The Samsung M12 screen size is 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) and it comes in three vibrant colours: Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green. The Galaxy M12 is available in two storage variants. The base variant with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB costs only Rs 12,999, whereas the other variant that is the top-end 6 GB + 128 GB storage model is priced at Rs 14,999.

Samsung F12 Price in India

The Samsung F12 screen size is 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) and it comes in three vibrant colours: Sea Green, Sky Blue, and Celestial Black. The Galaxy F12 is available in a single storage variant such as the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB. the launch offer provides Rs 2000 off and it costs only Rs 10,999.

