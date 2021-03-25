Samsung M62 Launch Date, Price In India And Specifications - Phone To Be Equipped With 5G

Samsung's latest M62 smartphone with the model number SM-M626B/DS has received the BIS (Beaureau of Indian Standards) certification, as reported by Mysmartprice website. The BIS certification of the device suggests that the M62 is about to be introduced in the Indian markets. Read on to know more about Samsung M62 leaks.

Samsung M62 Price in India

The Samung M62 is a revamped 5G version of the recent launched F62 smartphone. The F62 is available for purchase online on Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital from price 23,999 for the base variant to 25,999 for the top variant. It can be expected the M62 will be launched at a similar or slightly higher price given that it's essentially the same model but with 5G enabled.

Samsung M62 Launch Date

As of now, Samsung has not announced an official launch date for the M62. However, seeing that the smartphone has been registered on the BIS certification, it's possible the smartphone may be launched anytime now. It can be estimated that the smartphone will be launched sometime in 2021. Perhaps the phone will be launched in the second half, seeing as the F62 was just released.

Samsung M62 Specifications

If the Samsung M62 leaks are true, this Samsung phone is going to be packing a lot of power. As per the specifications given on MySmartPrice, the phone could be equipped with the latest Exynos 5100 SoC which has built in support for 5G. The phones come with a large 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED Plus display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution, 420 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole selfie camera located at the top centre of the screen. The phone will also come with 90 Hz refresh rate, similar to the newer Samsung phones. The phone will come with Android 11 out of the box and an in-display fingerprint scanner for locking and unlocking the device.

The phone is supposedly powered by a large 7000 mAh battery which will last users at least 2 days or even more. The phone will come with a 25W fast charger to help turbocharge the large 7000 mAh battery. With such a large AMOLED screen and a huge battery, this phone will be an excellent choice for playing games, watching movies or just browsing or streaming YouTube videos. The phone reportedly comes with a 64 MP main camera with a quad-camera set up at the back and a 32 MP front camera.

Image Source: Tech Tipster on Twitter