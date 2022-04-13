Samsung may not manufacture Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy S23 with MediaTek chipsets

Earlier this month, it was reported that the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy S23 could be powered by MediaTek chipsets. However, the latest information suggests that Samsung will stick with Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets for its upcoming smartphones. Although the company has not revealed any information about the upcoming flagships yet, they are expected to come out later this year.

As per known tipster Yogesh Brar, Samsung would not manufacture the Galaxy S22 FE with a Dimensity 9000 SoC. In fact, the tipster says that Samsung would not use MediaTek chipsets in its smartphones anytime soon. It is important to mention that a lot of Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the entry-level segment feature MediaTek's chipsets. However, up until now, it has manufactured its flagship smartphones like the Galaxy Note series, Galaxy S series and Galaxy S FE series with Snapdragon or Exynos chipsets.

It is not happening in the future as well 😅 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 11, 2022

The report that claimed Samsung will equip its Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy S23 series with MediaTek chipsets came a few days ago. As per Business Korea, the South Korean tech giant was considering MediaTek chipsets for its upcoming flagship smartphones. The publication mentions that Samsung could manufacture half the units of Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy S23 to be sold in Asia with MediaTek chipsets.

Dimensity 8100 SoC overtook Snapdragon 8 Gen1 in performance benchmarks

As per a report from March 2022, Dimesnity chips have already started to get a better hand at Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. A Weibo user who goes by the name Digital Chat Station shared the Geekbench scores of MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, along with the scores of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888. As per these scores, the Dimensity 8100 chipset beats Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the multi-core performance test. While Qualcomm's latest device scores 3,809 points in the Geekbench test, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 scores 4,071 points on the same test, beating the SD 8 Gen 1 with a significant margin.

At this moment, nothing is finalized as it is very early to talk about the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 FE as Samsung will probably release Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 before these smartphones. Nevertheless, if Samsung shifts from Snapdragon to MediaTek for its flagship smartphones, it would be a big change in the strategy of the company. Stay tuned for more updates about Samsung and other tech news.