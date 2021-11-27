Samsung May Shelve Galaxy Note Series; Integrate Features In Galaxy S & Galaxy Z: Report

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to discontinue its Galaxy Note smartphone series. Samsung, known to manufacture some of the best Android smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S and the Galaxy Note series, with Galaxy Fold being a new addition, was expected to launch a new Note series smartphone next year.

Along with Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung already introduced its S-Pen to a non-Note series smartphone. It is important to note that the previous iteration in the Note series, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 sold over 3 million units globally in 2021. While the Note smartphone had a comparatively larger form-factor than the Galaxy S series smartphones, Samsung seems to have bridged the gap with its latest S and Fold series phones.

Will Samsung drop Galaxy Note series in 2022?

According to a report by Etnews, Samsung is not going to launch a new Note series smartphone in 2022. Additionally, the report suggests that Samsung will integrate the functionality of its S-Pen into the top-end smartphone from its upcoming Galaxy S22 series, including a dedicated slot to hold the pen when not in use. In retrospect, the Galaxy S21 Ultra did not have a dedicated slot for the S-Pen.

While the report confirms that the Samsung Galaxy Note series will not be produced in 2022, it also states a reason for the same. According to the report, Samsung might have dropped the plug on the Galaxy Note series as it is already providing the S-Pen support in its flagship smartphones. Additionally, the top-tier Galaxy S Series smartphones are large enough to feature all the productivity and multitasking features of the Note series. Further, Samsung wants to focus on its foldable devices and increase their production as the demand for foldable might outdo the demand for the Note series in 2022.

While there is no official announcement from Samsung yet, dropping the Note series seems like a tactical decision for the company. Developing a smartphone and making it better than the last iteration is not an easy task and Samsung already produces some of the best Android smartphones out there. Stay tuned for more updates on Samsung and its upcoming smartphones.