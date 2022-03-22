Samsung might ditch Snapdragon chips: Could feature Dimensity 9000 in S22 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a popular smartphone. Launched earlier this year, the smartphone ships with two different chipsets based on the market including Snapdragon 888 5G and Exynos 2100, both of which are built on a 5nm fabrication technology. Now that Samsung has launched the Galaxy S22 series, it is likely that the company will release an S22 Fan Edition smartphone as well. Most recently, some information about the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE has surfaced on the internet.

According to a user who goes by the name It's Fat Water on the Chinese microblogging platform called Weibo, the upcoming Galaxy S22 FE could feature a MediaTek processor. In particular, the user mentioned the Dimensity 9000 SoC that has been launched recently and is among the first MediaTek chips to give competition to flagship Qualcomm chips. If that actually happens, it would be a big strategy change for Samsung.

Samsung might use a MediaTek chip in the upcoming Fan Edition smartphone

However, the leakster is not sure enough and adds that the processor might be used in Galaxy A-series device, allegedly the Galaxy A53 Pro. Apart from this, the leakster also claims that the purported smartphone will have a 4,500 mAh battery, Such a battery capacity has been seen on the Fan Edition smartphones. Additionally, the recently launched Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Adding a flagship chipset to the Galaxy A lineup would not make much sense as it would then overlap with Samsung's S and FE series of smartphones. Nevertheless, that is all the post mentions. It is worth mentioning that neither the Galaxy S22 FE nor the Samsung Galaxy A53 Pro is official yet. Hence, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt as it could be several months before either of the smartphones are launched.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 6.5-inch sAMOLED 120Hz display with a resolution of 405 pixels per inch. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the Galaxy A53 5G features an Exynos 1280 SoC which is based on a 5nm fabrication technology. The processor is paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM on two different variants. However, storage on both variants is 128GB.