Samsung might not include Exynos in Galaxy S22 series, tipped to feature Snapdragon SoC

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is about to launch soon and rumours about it are piling up on the internet. According to a recent report, Samsung might not launch the Galaxy S22 series smartphones with the Exynos 2200 series processor. It might be good news for those looking forward to purchasing the device as the Exynos powered Galaxy S series smartphones offer inferior performance to their Snapdragon counterparts.

To recall, Samsung manufactured two different lineups altogether for the Galaxy S21 series. The Galaxy S21 came in India with Exynos 2100 SoC and the global version of the smartphone came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor. On the looks of it, there does not seem to be a difference. However, several tests conducted by smartphone reviewers around the world revealed that the Exynos variant does not perform as good as the Snapdragon variant in terms of battery life and general performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series might drop Exynos 2200

As suggested by tipster Ahmed Qwaider, Samsung has possibly cancelled its plan to launch Galaxy S22 models with Exynos 2200 processor. If this turns out to be true, the South Korean tech giant will make all three smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series: vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with Snapdragon chipsets. More particularly, Samsung is said to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on its smartphones.

In the past, Samsung has manufactured different models for different regions around the world. As mentioned earlier, markets in Latin America, Asia and Europe received Exynos powered Galaxy S series smartphones. However, Samsung is still expected to launch its Exynos 2200 chipset in smartphones by next month. The company might follow a similar approach as it did last year when Vivo smartphones came out with Exynos chipsets in China.

Nevertheless, the possible decision of dropping Exynos 2200 for its upcoming flagship smartphones might be very fruitful for the company as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is a powerful processor. It was launched by Qualcomm last year and it would be seen across flagship Android smartphones tablets in the year 2022. Stay tuned for more updates on Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones and other tech news.