Samsung Officially Launches Exynos 1280 SoC; Check How It Works Compared To Other Chipsets

Smartphone giant Samsung has officially launched the Exynos 1280 SoC, the 5G mobile processor that powers some of the company's latest mid-range smartphones like the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy M33 5G. Overall, the processor is decent for regular users and supports 5G connectivity as well. Keep reading to know more about the processor and its specifications.

In the official blog post, Samsung mentioned that the Exynos 1280 "offer 5G and AI capabilities as well as powerful yet efficient computing and graphics performance to 5G smartphones for everyone." Interestingly, when Samsung announced the smartphones that come with Exynos 1280 SoC, it did not mention the name of the processor in the official press release.

Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC specifications

The octa-core processor comprises two types of cores - Cortex A78 and Cortex A55. Apart from this, the Exynos 1280 SoC has a Mali G68 graphics processor unit. It also has an AI Engine with NPU. The modem included in the latest processor from Samsung support sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. For connectivity, the processor supports WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2 and FM Radio as well.

With that being said, the Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC supports up to 108MP in single camera mode and up to 4K 30fps of video recording. As far as the display is concerned, the processor can handle an FHD+ display at up to 120Hz. It is built on a 5nm fabrication technology and supports the LPDDRx type of RAM and UFS v2.2 type of storage as well.

How does Exynos 1280 SoC function compared to other chipsets?

In comparison, the Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC is equivalent to Snapdragon 695 SoC. The former scores about 379K points on the Antutu benchmark and the latter scores about 400K points on the benchmark, suggesting a similar performance. Although, Geekbench results suggest that the Exynos 1280 SoC has a better single-core performance when compared to the Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The two smartphones mentioned at the beginning of the story - Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy M33 5G feature the same chipset. Although, their prices are not the same level. While the Galaxy M33 5G with the Exynos 1280 SoC is priced at Rs. 17,999, the galaxy A53 5G is priced at Rs. 34,999.