Samsung Opens Pre-orders For Galaxy S22 And Tab S8 Series Before Launch

Samsung is already accepting pre-orders of the next "Galaxy Smartphone" and the next "Galaxy Tablet" as these devices are to be launched soon. Interestingly, Samsung has neither revealed the specifications, nor the design of the upcoming devices. Although the Galaxy S22 and the Tab S8 series have been heavily leaked over the past few months, taking up pre-orders before officially announcing the devices is very bold.

On January 21, 2022, Samsung released the teaser for its upcoming smartphone series. The upcoming smartphone series consists of Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is also rumoured to contain three tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It is important to note that Samsung has not even confirmed the names of the upcoming devices.

As seen in the image attached above, the South Korean company is also offering a $50 credit towards the purchase when the smartphone or the tablet is actually announced. However, the pre-order is limited for buyers in the US. Samsung has not opened a pre-order page for other markets. Those who reserve the upcoming Galaxy device will also get other exclusive offers while buying the device.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price

According to a leakster who goes by the name 'TheGalox_' on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series base model and Plus model will be $50 more than the price of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be priced at $100 more than the previous iteration. That brings the regular Galaxy S22's price to $799, Galaxy S22 Plus' price to $999 and Galaxy S22 Ultra's price to $1,199.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Geekbench scores

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 scored 1,211 points in the single-core test and 3,193 points in the multi-core test. Previously, Samsung's flagship smartphone was spotted on Geekbench with the Exynos 2200 processor. Surprisingly, it scored 1,073 on the single-core test and 3,389 points on the multi-core test. Both the processors are built on the same 4nm architecture. While the scores provide a base for enthusiasts to set their expectations, there might be a scope of improvement until the processors are officially out in the market.

