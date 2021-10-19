Samsung Releases Firmware Update For Galaxy Z Fold3 And Galaxy Z Flip3, Read Details

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is launching a new firmware update for its foldable lineup of smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. While the update is currently available for devices in the native country, global units are expected to get it soon. Along with the usual bug fixes and maintenance, the update also contains new camera features for foldable devices.

Samsung was one of the first companies in the world to successfully launch the foldable lineup of smartphones. While the first foldable smartphone by the company came out in March 2019, it could not implement the foldable design in the best possible way. However, with improvements in design and UI, Samsung came up with new and better versions of its foldable smartphones this year - the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

The firmware update adds a new camera feature on Samsung's foldable smartphones

The new firmware update comes with improved camera quality, as mentioned in the changelog of the firmware version. The patch also adds a new scene recognition mode in Portrait mode that recognises pets and enhances images. From what it looks like, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be able to click better images of pets with the bokeh effect clicked using Portrait Mode.

Another major feature that has come to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is the ability to adjust brightness on the secondary screen. Additionally, the overall device experience on foldable phones has been improved, including the usage and response to full-screen gestures and the multi-window feature. With time, the company is expected to improve on the experience it provides on its flagship foldable smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is currently priced at Rs. 1,49,999 in India. The smartphone comes with a massive 7.6" display along with a dynamic refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm's latest mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 888. The other foldable smartphone from Samsung - Galaxy Z Flip3 is available at Rs. 88,999 on Amazon. It comes with a 6.7" dynamic AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 on the inside.

(With ANI inputs)