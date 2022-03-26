Samsung releases Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 in India: Check price and specifications here

Samsung has launched two new budget smartphones in India called Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23. Price of these smartphones begins from Rs. 14,999 for the former and Rs. 19,499 for the latter. Both the smartphone have a large display, are powered by 5,000 mAh of battery and feature Type-C charging.

These smartphones come after the South Korean company recently announced the Galaxy A53 5G, which is a mid-range smartphone. Keep reading to know more about these specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A13 And Galaxy A23.

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A13 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an unspecified eight-core processor with a 2 GHz clock speed. The device is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Out of the box, Galaxy A13 runs on One UI 4.1 which is based on Android 12. For connectivity, the smartphone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack and a Type-C port.

On the rear panel, the Samsung Galaxy A13 has a 50MP primary camera, along with a 5MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. The front camera on the smartphone is an 8MP selfie camera. To power through a tough day of usage, the Galaxy A13 features a 5,000 mAh battery as well. Those who wish to purchase the smartphone can check it out on Samsung's official website.

Samsung Galaxy A23 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A23 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display that supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with an unspecified octa-core processor that has a minimum clock speed of 1.9 GHz and a maximum clock speed of 2.4 GHz, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Like the Galaxy A13, the Galaxy A23 also runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

For clicking photographs, the Samsung Galaxy A23 has a quad-camera setup on the back panel that contains a 50MP primary sensor (with OIS), 5MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. The front camera on the smartphone is an 8MP shooter. With the primary camera, users will be able to shoot videos in up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. There is a 5,000 mAh battery that could power the smartphone through two days of moderate usage.

Image: SAMSUNG