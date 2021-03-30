Samsung Rolls Out April Security Patch Update For Its Flagships; S21, Note 10, Z Fold2

Samsung is one of the most reliable and popular smartphone companies in the world. They have smartphones for almost every price segment, from the cheapest to the most expensive and high-end devices in the world. Samsung is also known for providing regular updates for their phones. Recently, Samsung has brought the latest Android Security Update for April to Samsung's Flagship level devices. Read on to know which devices got the Samsung update

Samsung Rolls out April Android Security Patch for Flagship Devices

As reported by the GSMArena, website, Samsung has rolled out April Security Patch Updates for the Samsung Z Fold2, Samsung S21, and the Samsung Note 10. This comes as a bit of a surprise as the update hasn't even been rolled out to the Pixel devices yet. Pixel devices are the first Android smartphones to receive any new patches or updates. With these updates, Samsung has also added some major improvements to the software as well.

The Samsung S21 flagship devices received a 1 GB update that brings a performance boost and improved camera software. The new update enables the phone's portrait mode to take pictures from the phone's main camera, which was previously not possible. Users on Twitter have reported that the update has already been rolled out in India.

The Samsung Z Fold2 update didn't have any major changes. However, the update did improve performance a bit and improved the functioning of background apps. As per the XDA website, the update for Galaxy Fold 2 has been rolled out in Germany and Russia. Similarly, the Samsung Note 10 didn't receive major changes with the update except for some bug fixes and performance enhancements. To check if your device received the update to go Settings > Software update > Download and Install the latest update.

Samsung Brings One UI 3.1 Update To Select Devices

Just as Samsung promised last year, they are bringing the One UI 3.1 update to their higher-end smartphones one by one. The first devices to be equipped with One UI 3.1 were the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Over time, the update has been added to other phones like the S20 series, the Note 20 series and now the update has finally come to the A series with the A70 being updated to Android 11 and One UI 3.1Samsung's A70 was originally released with Android 9 out of the box and got the Android 10 update in February 2020. As per the Samsung website, the A70 was scheduled to get an Android 11 update in May of 2021 but it appears Samsung has moved the date forward.

Image Source: Unsplash