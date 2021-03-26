Samsung S20 FE 5G Coming To India Next Week; Equipped With Super Fast Snapdragon 865 SoC

Samsung announced the launch of its new latest revamped Samsung S20 FE 5G smartphone on Twitter yesterday. The original Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched back in September 2020 internationally. India received a 4G Exynos version of the device in October 2020. Now, as announced by Samsung, the S20 FE 5G model is coming to India, with a Snapdragon 865 processor. Read on to find out the S20 FE 5G launch date in India.

S20 FE 5G Launch Date in India

As per Samsung India's tweet, the phone will go on sale from March 30 in India. The listing for the device has also gone live on the official Samsung India website. Mukul Sharma, a tech YouTuber and tipster, also tweeted about the device with a video, claiming the device will go on sale from March 30. The video shows the device in detail and in many colours. You can check out the Tweet below.

S20 FE 5G Price in India

As per reports by multiple tech websites, Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy FE at a price of under 50,000 INR. The S20 FE will compete with the newly released One Plus 9 and the X60 series of devices. However, if the company wants to get customers to buy the device, Samsung will have to set the price of this device a little more competitively.

All you want, to do all you love. Meet the new #GalaxyS20FE 5G with Snapdragon processor. Sales start March 30, 2021. Register Now: https://t.co/OWyx7p2fPc#MadeForFans #Samsung pic.twitter.com/pkeIkGTKFR — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 25, 2021

Samsung S20 FE 5G Specifications

The Samsung S20 FE 5G will be quite similar to the original Samsung S20 FE with a few changes, the main one being the Snapdragon processor instead of the Exynos one. The device will come with a 6.5 inch Full HD + display (2400 x 1080 pixels) with a super AMOLED display. The device supports up to 120 Hz refresh rate and supports HDR 10+ playback. The phone also comes with an IP68 rating, making it water and dust resistant.

The S20 FE is powered by the previous generation flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC chipset with an Adreno 650 GPU. The phone comes with 8GB Ram up to 256 GB in storage. The phone will run the OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. The phone houses triple cameras on the back with a 12 MP main camera, an 8 MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. The read camera can record 4K HD video at 60 frames per second. The front camera is a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone comes equipped with a highly accurate in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone packs a decently sized 4,500 mAh battery and comes with a 25W fast charger. The phone also supports 15W wireless fast charging.

Image Source: Samsung India Twitter