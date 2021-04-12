Samsung S21 FE: Leaked Renders Show First Look At Device; Will Have A 6.4 Inch Display

A recent new leak has revealed that Samsung is planning to launch the rumoured Samsung S21 FE soon. The online tech leaker, known as Onleaks shared a design of the Samsung S21 FE on his website and Twitter. The S21 Fan edition looks to be very similar in style to the S21. Read on to know more about the Samsung S21 FE.

Samsung S21 FE leaked renders show first look at the device

Source: OnLeaks Twitter

The S21 FE has a camera bump that is quite similar to Samsung's Flagship S21, which the S21 FE is based on. The colour of the rear panel of the Samsung S21 FE is also the same as the S21. The rear panel of the S21 looks to have a frosted glass finish. The camera module is also integrated into the phone and protrudes a little bit out of the rear panel of the device. From the images, we can see the S21 FE has a triple camera setup, however, details about the camera sensors on the device are unavailable at the moment. As per GSM Arena, the S21 FE could feature a 12 MP main camera with a 12 MP ultrawide camera and an 8 MP telephoto lens, the same as the configuration that appears on the Samsung S20 FE.

Source: OnLeaks Twitter

According to the leaker OnLeaks, the phone will measure 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm. The frame of the phone will be metal and the rear panel of the device will be made of 'frosted glasstic' material. Glasstic is a material Samsung uses in their phones which is a combination of glass and plastic, which makes the material more durable, yet looks like glass. According to the leak, the Galaxy S21 will have a 6.4 inch flat Super AMOLED screen. There will be a single centre punch hole front camera. No other details about the device have been leaked yet. However, given that the S21 FE is a stripped-down S21, it will possibly have the Exynos 2100 or the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

S21 FE Price

The Samsung S20 FE from the base model starts at a price of Rs. 36, 400 in India. If the S21 is similarly priced, it could be possible the Samsung S21 FE will be launched somewhere around the price of Rs. 40,000. However, no official information on the pricing is available yet.

S21 FE Release Date

The S21 FE hasn't yet received an official release date yet. However, the Samsung S20 FE was launched in September 2020. If the company is following the same schedule for this Samsung 5G phone, we can expect the device to be launched in the third quarter of 2021. Stay tuned for more updates on Samsung and Android.

Image Source: OnLeaks Twitter