Samsung Starts Work On Galaxy Z Fold4 And Galaxy Z Flip4: Reports

This year in August, Samsung revealed two foldable smartphones called Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. These devices are currently the most readily available foldable smartphones out there. While both the smartphones were a huge upgrade over their predecessors, Samsung has reportedly started working on the upcoming devices in the Galaxy Z series. As the nomenclature suggests, these devices will be called Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4.

According to a report by GSMarena, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will have an improved under-display camera. Since the smartphone has two selfie cameras, one on the main screen and the other on the secondary screen in the front of the device, both of them are said to be under-display. It means that these cameras will not cause an obstruction in the display in the form of black punch-holes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 might come with an improved hinge and camera system

The report also suggests that the rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 shall also improve. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 has three 12MP cameras on the rear panel. The improvement might be in terms of larger sensors as found on other Samsung flagship smartphones (Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra). Besides the camera improvement, a lot of eyes will observe the improvement Samsung is able to make with the hinge system in its upcoming iteration of the foldable smartphone.

The previous attempts of making a hinge have been partly successful as they worked but comprised the structural integrity of the smartphone. Multiple reports about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series display failure had come in the past during the initial phase of the technology. Now that Samsung has developed a smartphone with a foldable screen that can get past the daily and wear and tear and can be used by a general audience, a better hinge system and water-resistance are expected from the Galaxy Z Fold4.

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 prototypes are being reportedly tested

The Samsung Galaxy Flip4 prototype is being developed with both the conventional punch-hole front camera and the relatively new in-display camera tech. Additionally, the smartphone is also expected to come with a better hinge system and other subtle improvements. It will reportedly be launched along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 in the second half of 2022. Since all information is not confirmed by the company, readers shall take it with a pinch of salt.

Those who got their hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, including enthusiasts and reviewers, had reservations about the camera quality of the front-facing under-display camera on the main screen. The implementation of premature under-display camera technology reduced the quality of the image as the glass above the camera sensor is not completely clear (as it has transparent pixels to double as a part of the screen).