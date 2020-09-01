Samsung To Launch Galaxy M51 On September 10; Model Roughly Priced At ₹25,000

Samsung India is all set to release their latest mid-range phone, Galaxy M51, across the country. The phone will be available online or in Samsung stores for purchase. Interested buyers can avail the in-stores purchase from the nearest Samsung store once the model is widely distributed within a week's time.

Galaxy M51 launch date

The Galaxy M51 will be available online from September 10 onwards. As per the official website, Samsung India has tied up with Amazon as the official portal, where interested buyers can log in and purchase the authentic model. As Samsung Galaxy M51 was previously launched in Germany, the specifications of the model are known to most tech-enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy M51will be available online after its official release between 10 am to 12 noon on September 10. The phone is an M-series, which is a predecessor to all the M series by Samsung so far. The phone has better and efficient features as compared to an M31 or an M21, as claimed by Samsung India. As of now, there are no reports of pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy M51. Interested buyers can either select black or white versions of the phone.

Galaxy M51 price

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is a mid-range phone with the price of ₹ 25,000 as per speculations by Money Control. Its German counterpart was priced at EUR 360 which falls down to approximately ₹31,550. The German launch witnessed the phones in a 6GB/128GB memory configuration, which will be same for the Indian versions, as per a report in Money Control. The Galaxy M51 price makes it a direct competitor to other mid-range phones such as OnePlus Nord as well as the Vivo V19.

Galaxy M51 display and other specifications

Galaxy M51 display has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED with the Infinity-O display screen. Galaxy M51 display also has a 60Hz refresh rate. The German version had a punch-hole in the top. It will also include a 32MP front camera as per the specifications.

After the Galaxy M51 launch, users can also make use of the sports a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP f/1.8 lens and followed by the 12 MP f/2.2 ultrawide shooter. It will also have a 5 MP depth sensor along with a 5 MP macro camera to click effortless pictures as well as make use of the steady feature of the camera. The phone also has a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is further expandable up to 512GB. The phone comes with a 7,000 mAh for long-lasting usage as per the specifications mentioned on the website.

