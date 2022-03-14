Samsung to refresh Galaxy A series with new smartphones on March 17, 2022

It's official - Samsung is holding a Galaxy A Event soon. The company has been working on a couple of Galaxy A series smartphones for a long time. Reports and renders about several Galaxy A series smartphones including Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 have been floating over the internet since last year. Keep reading to find out more details about the event, its timings and the expected smartphones.

On March 14, 2022, Samsung officially announced the Galaxy A Event. It is scheduled to take place on March 17, 2022, at 07:30 PM IST. In the promotional image for the event, Samsung has showcased the letter A in different creative illustrations, which could be an indication of the company launching multiple smartphones at the upcoming event. This time around, Samsung is expected to launch a couple of Galaxy A series devices, including the Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A73.

It is worth mentioning that Samsung held a Galaxy A event last year on the exact same date. During the event, Samsung launched two new Galaxy A series smartphones - Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72. Further, known tipster Evan Blass leaked the promotional image and the date of the upcoming Galaxy A event on March 12 itself. During the event, Samsung is expected to launch a few Galaxy A series smartphones.

Galaxy A53 5G specifications (expected)

According to the TENAA listing, the Samsung Galaxy A53 will come with a 6.46-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels. Since the Galaxy A52s 5G has an sAMOLED 120Hz display, it would be safe to speculate that the Galaxy A53 5G will also come with a similar display. Although the TENAA listing does not specify the name of the processor, it mentions the presence of an octa-core processor that has the base and top frequency of 2.0 GHz and 2.4GHz respectively. A Geekbench listing spotted in December 2021 suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A53 will come with a Samsung Exynos 1200 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A73 specifications (expected)

According to Zoutons, the Samsung Galaxy A73 might come with a 6.7" AMOLED flat display with an Infinity-O front camera cutout and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is also said to have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G which is an octa-core processor. The processor shall be coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the rear panel, the smartphone will house a quad-camera setup, one of which will be a 108MP sensor.

