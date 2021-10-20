Samsung Unpacked Part 2: Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition Launched

Samsung Unpacked Part 2 event successfully unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition on October 20, 2021, with the aim to combine its users' unique taste with a world of possibilities. As per several leaks foretold, the tech giant added 49 different colours variants to the Galaxy series which can be customised according to the user. Here is all you need to know about the new Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition which was unveiled at the event.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition

With the aim of providing an opportunity to customise the phones to their liking, Samsung released 49 new possible colour combinations for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. Drawing inspiration from fashion, trendy designs and more, users can choose colours for the front and back panel. With the frame options of Black or Silver, Samsung also unveiled the front and back colours options of Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, or Black so that users can have a wide range of options to mix and match the cases.

Give your style a makeover. With Galaxy Bespoke Studio, customize your #GalaxyZFlip3BespokeEdition with endless color combinations to make it as unique and stylish as you. Configure yours now at https://t.co/D6nxws2O4T. #SamsungUnpacked



Learn more: https://t.co/9tLTJhhScW pic.twitter.com/kPRPVPyZPy — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) October 20, 2021

The surprise event also launched the Bespoke Upgrade Care offering users to get their panel changed with an additional service fee. The cost may vary but the starting fee is set at $79. The services will be made available starting in November. The smartphone will be available at selected markets starting today October 20 on Samsung's official website. The price of the devices is $1,099.

Galaxy Watch 4 series Bespoke Edition

Users will also have the option to customize their Galaxy Watch series at the Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio by mixing and matching from a variety of options in colours, sizes, and strap styles. The latest software update on the watch also added a new customisable watch face style, fall detection and a 'Knock-Knock' feature to activate the user's favourite or most-used app.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and Galaxy Watch 4 series Bespoke Edition will be available in Korea, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Canada and Australia from October 20. Information on the availability of these products in India is yet to be announced.

(Image: @SamsungMobile/Twitter)