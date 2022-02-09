Samsung Unveils Galaxy S22 Ultra: Check Its Features, Specifications, Price And More

The South Korean tech giant Samsung unveiled a wide range of products in its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event which was organised on February 9. What stood out in the event was the new Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone which has been introduced with tons of features and the most powerful AI camera yet. What's interesting, is that the company has introduced its flagship phone with an in-built S pen.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications

The smartphone has been launched in four colours -- White, Black, Green and Burgundy and features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. With an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, the S22 Ultra promises a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1750 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

The device is equipped with 108MP F/1.8 main camera, and according to Samsung, the device has the most powerful AI camera yet. Next to it are a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera and a couple of telephoto snappers -- 10MP F/2.4 3x and 10MP F/4.9 10x periscope.

Among its other specifications are an aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both sides of the smartphone and carries the S pen which is both dust and water-resistant. As for the S-Pen, Samsung promises improved latency of 2.8ms with an improved AI-based coordinate prediction technology. Users would now also have an enhanced experience as Samsung has improved the handwriting to text feature which now supports 88 languages. The S22 Ultra follows the same design as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as it sports a curved display and flattened dimensions.

With 8GB memory with 128GB of storage, the S22 Ultra goes up to 12GB of RAM in its other variants. Besides, the company would also offer a choice of opting for 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been priced at $1199 (Rs 89,726) and the pre-order starts February 9. Besides, the Samsung Galaxy S22 (5G) is priced at $799 (Rs 59,792) and The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is priced at $999 (Rs 74,753) and the pre-order starts from the same day.

Image: Samsung