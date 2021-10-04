Samsung Working On Expanding Their Virtual RAM Service For More Mid-ranged Phones

Samsung has already spoken openly about its plans to release an expandable virtual RAM feature after launching the Galaxy A52 this month. The South Korean tech giant recently confirmed that they will release new Samsung RAM Plus feature, that will help users by freeing some of the phone’s unused storage space as virtual RAM. Adding this feature to the phones could help Samsung users with mid-range phones improve their phone’s performance only slightly, especially when using several apps at a time. It has now been caught the attention of tech geeks, as they are currently trying to find more information about this upcoming feature from Samsung. To help out these readers here is all the information known about this Samsung virtual RAM feature.

Samsung virtual RAM released for A52

A recent report released from SamMobile has given out some key details about the release of this RAM Plus. The same report confirms that the virtual Samsung RAM Plus feature has already been released for the Samsung Galaxy A52 with a new software update that was rolled out recently. Samsung’s flagship and latest phone like Galaxy Z Fold 3 are also going to be eligible ot get this new update.

Samsung has not released this feature for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and is yet to announce the key details about this virtual RAM feature. There is a possibility that the feature could only be enabled for mid-ranged phones because of the lack of processing power in these devices. High-end phones usually have high processing powers making this virtual RAM almost useless for them. Apart from this, other reports from Gizmochina confirms that Samsung’s One UI 4.0 that is based on Android 12 is not loaded with the ability to enable RAM Plus feature.

Keep in mind that there are just updates based on the current update released and there is still some possibility that Samsung couple releases the feature for all phones after stable updates start rolling out. Currently, if you are a Samsung user, then you too can check the eligibility of your phone for this virtual RAM service. All phones compatible with this feature has received the notification on their phone. The notifications confirm that the phones are eligible to get the update which can be accessed using Settings> Battery>device care> Memory. More details about the release of these features is expected to release soon.