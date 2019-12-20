Samsung’s Foldable Flip Phone Leaks In Full Glory, Tipped To Launch On Feb 18 

At its annual developer conference 2019, Samsung teased its upcoming foldable, or something that it has been working on. Unlike its first foldable, aka Galaxy Fold, the concept teased by Samsung at its developer conference, was bit more conservative. The device in question will look more like a flip phone and clearly seems to have been designed to offer a more compact device that can fit into your pocket. Sort of like the Moto Razr 2019.

Live renders of this foldable have surfaced online, showing off Samsung’s foldable flip phone in full glory. Basis of these renders, it seems the Galaxy Fold 2, or whatever Samsung decides to call it, will look a lot like the Moto Razr 2019. But there will be differences.

For starters, Samsung’s foldable flip phone will not have a ‘distinct’ chin at the bottom. The Moto Razr 2019 has one and it is home to a physical fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. Samsung’s foldable flip phone is seen having uniform bezels on all sides, and a Galaxy Note 10-like centrally positioned punch-hole cutout.

Secondly, Samsung’s foldable flip phone, when folded, has a much smaller outer display area sitting right next to a dual camera setup. It would be interesting to see if that’s what you’ll be getting in Samsung’s take on the foldable flip phone, or if there would be more screen real estate to do more. The Moto Razr 2019 has a considerably bigger outer display below the main camera.

Basis of the renders, it seems, the Galaxy Fold 2 will also come with an all-glass and metal body – in black, at least. The phone will come with two rear cameras and a single punch-hole selfie camera. The phone will have a mono speaker out at the bottom and USB Type-C for charging.

Hardware details are unknown at this point of time, but the phone is seen running Samsung’s One UI software.

“This brand-new form factor that we’re now exploring will not only easily fit in your pocket, but it also changes the way you use your phone,” Sally Hyesoon Jeong, who is head of Framework R&D Group at Samsung's mobile communications, said while showing off the mock-up foldable flip phone on stage at the company’s annual developer conference keynote

Samsung is rumoured to launch its foldable flip phone on February 18 alongside the Galaxy S11 lineup.

