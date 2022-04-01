Samsung's Self-Repair Programme In Collaboration With IFixit Announced For Galaxy S20, S21

On March 31, 2022, the South Korean tech giant Samsung announced a self-repair programme for its smartphones and tablets. As a part of the programme, Samsung will offer access to guides, parts and tools that might be needed to fix their Galaxy devices. To facilitate the self-repair programme, Samsung has partnered with a company called iFixit. Keep reading to know more about Samsung's self-repair programme.

The Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America, Ramon Gregory, says that "at Samsung, we're creating more ways for consumers to extend the lifespan of our products with premium care experiences." Adding to it, Gregory says that the "availability of self-repair will provide our consumers the convenience and more options for sustainable solutions." The programme will help users with genuine supplies to fix their Samsung smartphones.

Which devices are eligible for Samsung's self-repair programme?

Starting this summer, owners of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, Galaxy Tab S7+ series will be able to repair certain components of their devices. In the beginning, the company will provide display assemblies, back glass and charging ports and encourages users to return the used parts for responsible recycling. In the near future, the company will expand this self-repair programme to other devices. It is important to note that the latest Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series of devices are not included in the programme yet.

The press release by Samsung says that "Samsung customers will get access to genuine device pairs, repair tools, and intuitive, visual, step-by-step repair guides." However, since the internal parts in modern-day smartphones are difficult to remove and repair, users might have to be very careful while repairing their smartphones on their own. Last year, Apple announced a similar self-repair programme for its popular smartphone series, iPhone.

In November 2021, Apple announced a 'Self Service Repair' programme to enable tech-savvy users. It should allow users to order genuine parts for their iPhones to repair the smartphone. The programme was supposed to start with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series of smartphones and gradually cover other products offered by Apple. The Cupertino-based tech giant will provide parts, tools and manuals under the programme.

Image: iFixit