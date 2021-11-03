Smartphone Shipments In India Fall 5% In September 2021 As Compared To Last Year: Report

According to a recent report, smartphone shipments in the country have fallen by 5% in September 2021 over September 2020. A total of 47.5 million have been sold in the third quarter of 2021, which is less than 50 million units sold in September 2020. The reason behind this fall in sales is the shortage in supply of entry-level models, which hold a major chunk of the Indian smartphone market in terms of sales.

The data has been released by a market research firm Canalys. “Vaccine roll-out has been colossal for the Indian economy. From the end of June, a surge in demand has swept India, which is set to persist during the festive season. Smartphone vendors have seized the opportunity to push the older stock into the channel ahead of the holiday period," Canalys Analyst Sanyam Chaurasia said in the official report by Canalys. The report also highlights that due to restrictions in the supply of low-end smartphones, companies had to launch appealing offers on mid-tier and premium smartphones.

Smartphone shipments in India rise 47% over the second quarter

The shipments in September 2021 were up 47% from the second quarter of 2021. The consumer demand bounced back after the pandemic seemed to follow the negative curve in the country. Out of the total number of smartphones sold in the country during the September 2021 quarter, a whopping 24% was by the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi, which sold approximately 11 million units. Up second on the top market holders in Samsung, who sold approximately 9 million units to grab 19% market share. The third spot was secured by Vivo with a 17% market share by selling 8.1 million units. Realme comes 4th by selling 7.5 million units.

The shortage of entry-level smartphones and offers on premium smartphones have caused heavy sales of mid-premium smartphones during the Indian festive season as well. Since the festive season is the peak time for manufacturers to gather the maximum sales, companies are offering multiple offers on smartphones in the country. These offers include price discounts, bank cash backs, instant discounts, flash sales, and much more. A classic example of this is Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which was being sold at a flat 50% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.

Image: UNSPLASH