Smartphones Sales Expected To Break Records During The Indian Festive Season: Report

The Indian Festive Season 2021 is expected to reap record revenue for the eCommerce platforms in the country. Recent reports suggest that smartphones will be one of the most popular product categories sold during the festive season sales on Flipkart and Amazon and will bring in record-breaking revenue as well as contribute to the major sales volume of the quarter from October to December 2021.

According to recent research conducted by techARC, about 49.9 million smartphones are expected to be sold by the end of this year. A major portion of the sales will be covered during the festive season sale that is currently live across all online stores and e-commerce platforms in the country. The market analysis firm claims that there is going to be a sale of smartphones worth Rs. 1,252 billion, which is equivalent to $16.9 billion during the Indian festive season and the fourth quarter of the year.

Premium smartphone segment expected to generate the most revenue

Out of the total expected revenue, about 51.7% will be contributed by the premium smartphone segment, which consists of devices that are priced between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000. The current players in the price segment with slashed down prices include Apple, who is selling their iPhones at a 'never-before' price and Samsung who is launching both new smartphones that support 5G and discounting the prices of 2020 flagships.

Mid smartphone segment to generate majority volume in terms of sales

Out of the expected sales volume of 49.9 million smartphones, around 42.1% is expected to consist of mid-segment smartphones that are priced between Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 25,000. The report also states that consumer's buying preference is shifting towards to mid and premium smartphone segment, while it was earlier on the basic segment. Further, both Amazon and Flipkart have listed over 50 5G smartphone models, out of which 20 are manufactured by Samsung and 12 by Realme.

The Indian Festive Season sales are currently going on across all leading online stores and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. While Amazon calls their festive season sale as the Great Indian Festival Sale, Flipkart calls their festive season sale Big Billion Days. Both the platforms have a plethora of products and multiple categories to choose from, featuring electronics, home appliances, fashion items, and more. The Indian festive quarter will go on until December 2021.