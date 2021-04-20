Sony Xperia 1 III Vs Samsung S21 Ultra Specification, Price, And Release Details

A set of exciting flagship smartphones have been launched by the tech giants Samsung and Sony. It is certainly a must to compare the two flagship phones of Sony as well as Samsung and the users certainly want it. They have been searching for terms such as "Sony Xperia 1 III vs Samsung S21 Ultra". So we have listed the specification and some other information about these phones to compare them.
Sony Xperia 1 III vs Samsung S21 Ultra
Sony Xperia 1 III specification
Sony Xperia 1 III price in India is currently unavailable as the phone has not been launched yet. Some rumours state that the phone should be released between June and September. But we can have a look at the specifications released of the two phones and have an idea about them. Here is the Sony Xperia 1 III specification list.
- Technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
- Announced: 2021, April 14
- Body Dimensions: 165 x 71 x 8.2 mm (6.50 x 2.80 x 0.32 in)
- Weight: 186 g / 187.1 g (mmWave) (6.56 oz)
- Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
- IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
- Display Type: OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR BT.2020
- Size: 6.5 inches, 98.6 cm2 (~84.2% screen-to-body ratio)
- Resolution: 1644 x 3840 pixels, 21:9 ratio (~643 ppi density)
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
- 4K@60Hz / FHD@120Hz
- Platform OS: Android 11
- Chipset: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4x1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
- GPU: Adreno 660
- Main Camera : Quad 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7", 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
- 12 MP, f/2.3, 70mm (telephoto), f/2.8, 105mm (telephoto), 1/2.9", Dual Pixel PDAF, 3x/4.4x optical zoom, OIS
- 12 MP, f/2.2, 124Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.6", Dual Pixel PDAF
- 0.3 MP, TOF 3D, (depth)
- Features: Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, LED flash, panorama, HDR, eye tracking
- Video: 4K@24/25/30/60/120fps HDR, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps; 5-axis gyro-EIS, OIS
- Selfie CAMERA Single 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4", 1.12µm
- Features HDR
- Video 1080p@30fps, 5-axis gyro-EIS
- SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
- 3.5mm jack Yes
- 24-bit/192kHz audio
- Dynamic vibration system
- WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
- Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
- GPS: Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
- NFC: Yes
- Radio: No
- USB: USB Type-C 3.1; USB On-The-Go, video output
- Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass, color: spectrum
- Native Sony Alpha camera support
- Battery Type: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
- Charging: Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
- Fast wireless charging
- Reverse wireless charging
- USB Power Delivery
Samsung S21 Ultra Specs
Samsung S21 Ultra price in India is â‚¹105999. This price was taken from Samsung’s official website. The users can even buy this on various platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and other retailers. The phone is Samsung’s flagship device and also one of the most expensive phones with the latest and most exciting features. It has some exciting features like fast wireless charging, an extremely powerful chipset and a great camera. Here are the S21 Ultra specifications.
- Technology: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
- Announced: 2021, January 14
- Body Dimensions: 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 in)
- Weight : 227 g (Sub6), 229 g (mmWave) (8.01 oz)
- Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame
- SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM, dual stand-by)
- IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
- Stylus support
- Display Type: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
- Size: 6.8 inches, 112.1 cm2 (~89.8% screen-to-body ratio)
- Resolution: 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~515 ppi density)
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
- Always-on display
- Platform OS: Android 11, One UI 3.1
- Chipset: Exynos 2100 (5 nm) - International
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) - USA/China
- CPU: Octa-core (1x2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3x2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) - International
- Memory Card slot: No
- Internal: 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
- UFS 3.1
- Main Camera: Quad 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33", 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
- 10 MP, f/4.9, 240mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom
- 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
- 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video
- Features: LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
- Video: 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
- Selfie Camera: Single 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.7µm, PDAF
- Features: Dual video call, Auto-HDR
- Video: 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
- WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
- Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE
- GPS: Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
- NFC: Yes
- Radio: FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market/operator dependent)
- USB: USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
- Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
- Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)
- ANT+
- Bixby natural language commands and dictation
- Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
- Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
- Battery Type: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Charging: Fast charging 25W
- USB Power Delivery 3.0
- Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
- Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Promo Image Source: Mike Meyers and Anh Nhat on Unsplash