Sony Xperia 1 III Vs Samsung S21 Ultra Specification, Price, And Release Details

A set of exciting flagship smartphones have been launched by the tech giants Samsung and Sony. It is certainly a must to compare the two flagship phones of Sony as well as Samsung and the users certainly want it. They have been searching for terms such as "Sony Xperia 1 III vs Samsung S21 Ultra". So we have listed the specification and some other information about these phones to compare them.

Sony Xperia 1 III vs Samsung S21 Ultra

Sony Xperia 1 III specification

Sony Xperia 1 III price in India is currently unavailable as the phone has not been launched yet. Some rumours state that the phone should be released between June and September. But we can have a look at the specifications released of the two phones and have an idea about them. Here is the Sony Xperia 1 III specification list.

Technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

Announced: 2021, April 14

Body Dimensions: 165 x 71 x 8.2 mm (6.50 x 2.80 x 0.32 in)

Weight: 186 g / 187.1 g (mmWave) (6.56 oz)

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame

SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Display Type: OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR BT.2020

Size: 6.5 inches, 98.6 cm2 (~84.2% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 1644 x 3840 pixels, 21:9 ratio (~643 ppi density)

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

4K@60Hz / FHD@120Hz

Platform OS: Android 11

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4x1.80 GHz Kryo 680)

GPU: Adreno 660

Main Camera : Quad 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7", 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.3, 70mm (telephoto), f/2.8, 105mm (telephoto), 1/2.9", Dual Pixel PDAF, 3x/4.4x optical zoom, OIS

12 MP, f/2.2, 124Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.6", Dual Pixel PDAF

0.3 MP, TOF 3D, (depth)

Features: Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, LED flash, panorama, HDR, eye tracking

Video: 4K@24/25/30/60/120fps HDR, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps; 5-axis gyro-EIS, OIS

Selfie CAMERA Single 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4", 1.12µm

Features HDR

Video 1080p@30fps, 5-axis gyro-EIS

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers

3.5mm jack Yes

24-bit/192kHz audio

Dynamic vibration system

WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot

Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD

GPS: Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS

NFC: Yes

Radio: No

USB: USB Type-C 3.1; USB On-The-Go, video output

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass, color: spectrum

Native Sony Alpha camera support

Battery Type: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Fast wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

USB Power Delivery

Samsung S21 Ultra Specs

Samsung S21 Ultra price in India is â‚¹105999. This price was taken from Samsung’s official website. The users can even buy this on various platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and other retailers. The phone is Samsung’s flagship device and also one of the most expensive phones with the latest and most exciting features. It has some exciting features like fast wireless charging, an extremely powerful chipset and a great camera. Here are the S21 Ultra specifications.

Technology: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

Announced: 2021, January 14

Body Dimensions: 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 in)

Weight : 227 g (Sub6), 229 g (mmWave) (8.01 oz)

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM, dual stand-by)

IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Stylus support

Display Type: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)

Size: 6.8 inches, 112.1 cm2 (~89.8% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~515 ppi density)

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Always-on display

Platform OS: Android 11, One UI 3.1

Chipset: Exynos 2100 (5 nm) - International

Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) - USA/China

CPU: Octa-core (1x2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3x2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) - International

Memory Card slot: No

Internal: 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM

UFS 3.1

Main Camera: Quad 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33", 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

10 MP, f/4.9, 240mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom

10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video

Features: LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama

Video: 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera: Single 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.7µm, PDAF

Features: Dual video call, Auto-HDR

Video: 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE

GPS: Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO

NFC: Yes

Radio: FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market/operator dependent)

USB: USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go

Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)

ANT+

Bixby natural language commands and dictation

Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

Ultra Wideband (UWB) support

Battery Type: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 25W

USB Power Delivery 3.0

Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W

Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Promo Image Source: Mike Meyers and Anh Nhat on Unsplash