Sony Xperia 5 II Release Date, Price And Other Details You Must Know

The photos on the TENAA site showcased a phone with a similar design to that of Sony Xperia 5. But it has a much slimmer, uniform build and sharper edges from most of the classic Xperia models. Read on to know everything about the upcoming Sony Xperia 5 II.

Sony Xperia 5 II Release Date & Price

Right after a few days of getting an FCC certification, the Sony Xperia 5 II has also gone through with the TENAA certification as well. This officially confirmed the upcoming launch of this phone and a number of other details that were previously speculated. The device will measure 157.65 x 68.4 x 8 mm, with a display of 120 Hz frequency and a decent enough battery capacity of 4,000 mAh.

Even though this upcoming model has already been certified by TENAA to be used in China, it isn't released outside of it. Sony is planning to introduce the Xperia 5 II on September 17. The new phone will keep the triple-cam array on the back but this time it will sport the ZEISS T* anti-reflective coating on the lenses.

The information and pictures of a Sony device with the model number XQ-AS72 was recently published by China's telecommunications regulatory office. This was the first official glimpse of what the new successor to the Sony Xperia 5 will look like. Not much information is still available about it but the certification mentioned that 5G connection and dual SIM card slot support will be present in this phone. The Sony Xperia 5 II price in India is expected to be Rs. 54,999 with a launch date of September 17, 2020.

Sony Xperia 5 II Specifications

Display: 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)

Storage: 128 GB

Ram: 8 GB, 8 GB

Front Camera: 8 MP

Battery: 4000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Rear Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

Quick Charging: Yes

Operating System: Android v10 (Q)

Sim Slots: Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Model: Xperia 5 II

Launch Date: September 17, 2020 (Unofficial)

Price In India: Rs. 54,999

Brand: Sony

Network5G: Supported by a device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available

Fingerprint Sensor: Yes

Image Credits: Tenaa.com

Promo Image Credits: Sony