Sony Xperia Ace III renders surface online, could be the next compact-flagship smartphone

Sony Xperia Ace III renders have leaked on the internet and they provide a clear look at the upcoming smartphone. From what it looks like, the Sony smartphone is going to be a compact flagship, or at least the leaked specifications of the smartphone suggests so. Additionally, the smartphone has leaked in two colours including blue and black. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming Sony Xperia Ace III.

As seen in the renders, the smartphone has a flat panel on the front with a waterdrop notch on the top and a thick chin on the bottom. The right side of the smartphone seems to have a button for adjusting the volume and a power button (which could double up as a fingerprint scanner as well). The left panel seems to have the SIM tray. Additionally, one could see a 3.5mm audio jack on the top edge of the smartphone and a Type-C port along with a speaker grille on the bottom edge.

Image: Zollege/OnLeaks

Sony Xperia Ace III specifications (expected)

According to a report published by Zollege in collaboration with OnLeaks, the smartphone will feature a flat 5.5-inch display. On the rear panel, it should feature a single 13MP camera. However, under the hood, the Sony Xperia Ace III is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, which will be coupled with 6GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. To power the smartphone throughout the day, it could feature a 4,500 mAh non-removable battery that will charge over a USB Type-C port.

If the leak holds out to be true and the Sony Xperia Ace III does in fact come with a Snapdragon 888 5G smartphone, it would compete with other compact flagships such as iPhone SE 3 and Asus 8z. While the former comes with A15 Bionic chipset which is the same chipset as the iPhone 13 Pro series, the latter features Snapdragon 888 5G as well. The report suggests that Sony Xperia Ace III could be available in the market around the month of June.

The report also mentions that the smartphone will be priced at Rs. 24,999, which seems highly unlikely. For reference, the iPhone SE 3 starts from Rs. 43,900 in India and the Asus 8z is available in India for Rs. 42,999. If the smartphone does come at the reported price, it could take the market by surprise as it would pack immense performance, becoming the next compact-flagship leader.