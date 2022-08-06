Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Could Launch In India Soon, Company Releases New Pics

Tecno India has launched quite a lot of smartphones recently. They started with the Pova 3 in June and then revealed the Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo in July. Now, the company is going to unveil another smartphone, called the Camon 19 Pro 5G. From the looks of it, the smartphone belongs to the mid-range segment. Out of all, the 64MP camera is going to be the main highlight of this device.

As mentioned in an official note received from the company, Tecno is gearing up to launch the Tecno Camon Pro 19 Pro 5G with a 'revolutionary low light experience.' The smartphone will feature an RGBW + (G + P) and a 64MP night camera for clicking better pictures in low lighting conditions. Although the company has not confirmed the specifications for the Indian market, the smartphone is already out in the global market.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro features (expected)

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G may come with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone could feature MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Along with the primary 64MP camera with RGBW + (G+ P) lens, the device could feature two 2MP cameras for portrait and macro shots. Interestingly, the camera setup might also feature optical and electronic image stabilisation.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in India

Further, the global model packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. More details about the smartphone should surface in the coming days. In the past, we have seen that the company releases its smartphone within a few days after sending the official release note. Hence, those who are looking to purchase a mid-range smartphone and have a budget of around Rs. 25,000 should look forward to the device, especially if they want a decent camera performance.