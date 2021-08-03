Tecno Pova 2 To Hit Indian Markets On Aug 5: Check Out Pricing, Specs And Availability

Tecno has constantly been working on bringing their POVA 2 smartphone to various markets around the globe. They have currently announced the launch of their Tecno Pova 2 for the Indian markets. This has now been one of the most trending topics amongst the gaming community. This is mostly because the users have been trying to learn more about the Tecno POVE 2 specifications, price in Indian market and its release date. To help them here is all the information on the internet about the new Tecno POVA 2 smartphone. Read more about Tecno Pova 2 price in India.

Tecno Pova 2 specifications

The makers of Tecno POVA 2 have confirmed that their phone is going to be loaded with a 7000mAh battery and 48MP quad-camera set-up in India. Tha main aim of the makers is to come up with a good affordable smartphone. Rs 10,499. They have also set August 5 as the release date for the Indian markets. The makers have given three colour options including Dazzle black, Polar Silver and Energy Blue for this phone. The phone version that is going to be sold for Rs 10,499 will be loaded with 4GB+64GB specifications. The costlier variant of the phone is going to be sold for Rs 12,499 and it is going to be loaded with 6GB+128GB. Keep in mind that these variants of the phone are only going to be available for a limited time period. After that, Tecno POVA 2 smartphone will be sold for Rs 10,999 (4GB) and Rs 12,999 (6GB).

More about Tecno Pova 2

The main motive behind launching such a phone is to deliver a product that is designed for the tech-savvy millennial. They even claim that the Tecno POVA 2 is set to transform the smartphone power backup abilities. The makers have even added a high-performance MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-Core Processor, 6.9-inch FHD+ display and 18W Dual IC Fast Charge. They have also used HyperEngine Game Technology making gaming easily accessible on their budget smartphone. The phone will also be loaded with a Side Fingerprint Unlock feature that will unlock in 0.24 seconds. Such features make the smartphone extremely accessible which is one of the major selling points in such products. Tecno Pova 2 availability in India depends on the popularity of the product after its launch. Currently, the phone will be listed for sale from August 5.